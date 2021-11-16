HEAD TO TOE COMFORT DONATION DRIVE

iHeartRadio & La-Z-Boy have teamed up to spread comfort and warmth to families in need this winter! You can help by donating new hats, coats, gloves and socks - items most needed during the cold winter months. Your donations will be distributed right here in our community to those who need them by The Salvation Army. Drop off your donations at any of the 6 area La-Z-Boy locations (including Salem & Eugene).

Donate two items and receive up to 25% off at La-Z-Boy. Offer valid 11/16-12/31/21. Some exclusions apply.