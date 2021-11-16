ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Open: Xi And Biden To ‘Meet’, RBA Governor At The Helm

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw some decent moves in currency markets overnight, and some interesting comments from central bank governors. Up next is Xi vs Biden, then over to RBA Governor Philip Lowe. Asian Futures:. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are down -36 points (-0.48%), the cash market is currently estimated to open...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

NZD Rises Mildly on Firm RBNZ Rate Expectations, Euro Still Pressing Key Support

New Zealand Dollar trades mildly higher today, after an RBNZ survey shows firm expectation of more rate hike ahead. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar weakens broadly as WTI crude oil’s pull back extends below a near term support level. Overall, Sterling and Dollar remain the strongest ones for the week. Euro is recovering slightly but remains the worst weekly performer, followed by Aussie.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZD Rises On Inflation Expectations Data

Hang Seng has extended declines; TECH index drops amid focus on earnings; Alibaba and JD.com to report after the market close. HK property firms continue to announce stock offerings [Country Garden Services]. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower (-0.1%). China commented on the management of the lithium battery sector.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Focus On Emerging Central Bank Rate Decisions In Session

Emerging central bank rate decisions in focus (Turkey expected to cut while South Africa looks to embark on tightening). New Zealand Q4 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.0% v 2.3% prior [10-year high]. Japan economic stimulus spending said to require ¥55.7T [~¥78.9T when including spending by the private sector]; confirms...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

European Open: Multiple CPI Reports And Fed Speakers On The Docket

It’s another busy day for the calendar which kicks off with UK inflation at 07:00 GMT. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -50.5 points (-0.68%) and currently trades at 7,369.90. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -79.55 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 25,360.34. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Central Banks In Focus

Central banks are heavily in focus on Wednesday as we get a bunch of inflation data from across the globe and hear from a number of policymakers whose views on the trend will set the tone for the markets. Stock markets have been struggling to build on a strong earnings...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

UK CPI Keeps Door Open For A December BOE Rate Hike

UK Oct inflation data saw CPI register its 3rd month above target and highest annual pace since Dec 2011; boosts BOE rate-hike expectations. Euro Zone Final CPI for Oct confirmed its 4th month above ECB target and the highest annual pace since 2008; ECB continues to backpedal on any concern.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

An Inflation Rate Increased Sharply In The UK

Major US indices finished Tuesday’s trading with growth amid optimistic retail sales data for October and amid the signing by the president of the infrastructure package. By the close of the stock market, the Dow Jones increased by 0.15%, the S&P 500 added 0.39%, and the NASDAQ jumped by 0.76%. The US retail sales in October increased by 1.7% compared to the previous month. In October, the US industrial production also added 1.6% from the previous month.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro In Freefall As Outlook Dims, Pound Gains On Inflation Jump

Euro tumbles again as dovish ECB and mounting worries weigh. Dollar reigns supreme as strong US data run continues. The euro is sinking, stretching its week-long slide and breaching the $1.13 level for the first time since July 2020, as investors turn more bearish on the Eurozone outlook. The single currency had already come under heavy selling pressure from last week’s big jump in US inflation, which propelled the dollar higher, but had managed to stabilize before ECB chief Christine Lagarde triggered a fresh wave of selling on Monday.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Jumps on Strong CPI, Euro Selloff Continues

Sterling jumps broadly today after much stronger than expected consumer inflation data, that raises the chance that BoE will “have to act” on interest rates soon. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar shrugs off strong, but inline with expectation CPI. Dollar is still among the strongest for the week, but it’s apparently taking a breather for now. On the other hand, Euro is the worst performing, on expectation that ECB will lag behind other central banks in stimulus removal.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

UK CPI for the month October immediately set the tone for European dealings. Headline inflation accelerated from 3.1% y/y to 4.2% (1.1% m/m), faster than the 3.9% expected. Core inflation sprinted from 2.9% to 3.4%, another consensus beat. The price data comes after yesterday’s strong labour report. Both nudge the Bank of England towards a delayed rate hike in December. UK bond markets are still a bit hesitant with the short end of the curve edging >2 bps lower. Sterling on the other hand does enjoy a good bid. EUR/GBP eases towards the 0.84 support/big figure. A break lower in early European/late Asian dealings reversed but the couple clearly isn’t out of the woods yet, especially since the euro has nothing to offer in staging a countermove. ECB’s Schnabel serves as a point in case. The former-hawk reiterated the central should avoid a premature tightening, adding that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022. She implicitly refers to markets pricing a first rate somewhere end next year. Should sterling succeed in a technical breach sub 0.84, we’re looking at the 0.8282 March 2020 low as a next support. Friday’s retail sales could be the trigger needed. Cable extends yesterday’s trip back north of 1.34(7).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Climbs as Prices and Yields Tick Higher

Global inflation risks prevail, Canada delivers CPI data. The US economy is recovering well in the last quarter of the year and subsequently news of a fresh Fed Chairman being appointed seems to be fading in the horizon. Yesterday’s surprise surge in the US retail sales by 1.7% m/m for October hints that consumption remains at elevated levels however, these figures are nominal as rising price pressures persist.
BUSINESS

