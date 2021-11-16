Asian Open: Xi And Biden To ‘Meet’, RBA Governor At The Helm

UK CPI for the month October immediately set the tone for European dealings. Headline inflation accelerated from 3.1% y/y to 4.2% (1.1% m/m), faster than the 3.9% expected. Core inflation sprinted from 2.9% to 3.4%, another consensus beat. The price data comes after yesterday’s strong labour report. Both nudge the Bank of England towards a delayed rate hike in December. UK bond markets are still a bit hesitant with the short end of the curve edging >2 bps lower. Sterling on the other hand does enjoy a good bid. EUR/GBP eases towards the 0.84 support/big figure. A break lower in early European/late Asian dealings reversed but the couple clearly isn’t out of the woods yet, especially since the euro has nothing to offer in staging a countermove. ECB’s Schnabel serves as a point in case. The former-hawk reiterated the central should avoid a premature tightening, adding that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022. She implicitly refers to markets pricing a first rate somewhere end next year. Should sterling succeed in a technical breach sub 0.84, we’re looking at the 0.8282 March 2020 low as a next support. Friday’s retail sales could be the trigger needed. Cable extends yesterday’s trip back north of 1.34(7).

