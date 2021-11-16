Core Bonds Recoup Some Losses

Core bonds lose ground with Bunds underperforming USTs. European PMIs beat consensus with both manufacturing and services rising to 58.6 and 56.6 respectively, the first increase in several months. The headline series thus advanced from 54.2 to 55.8. However, the upbeat readings come with the usual warning of supply delays leading to still-strong and even record-high price pressures, reinforced by energy price spikes. Combined with the renewed threat of lockdowns, optimism about future output sank to the lowest since January. The German yield curve bear steepens nevertheless with nice gains mounting up to 6 bps (10y), driven by real yields. ECB’s Schnabel and Knot struck a similar tone like Villeroy’s yesterday, both downplaying the impact from possible new Covid restrictions on the economy and thus on monetary policy. Schnabel also said the ECB shouldn’t pre-commit over a too long timespan and that risks to inflation are tilted to the upside. Dutch governor Knot later told Bloomberg that any APP adjustments after PEPP ends in March 2022 should be possible in either direction. It follows Villeroy saying boosting APP is possible but not a necessity. ECB officials are clearly preparing markets going into the crucial December meeting. US bond yields’ rise is more evenly distributed with 2-3 bps increases across the curve. Here too real yields are driving the upleg. The euro is in a slightly better shape than yesterday but it remains unconvincing, especially against the USD. Front-end rate support for the dollar might be counterbalancing Bund’s underperformance at the long end. EUR/USD barely recovers from yesterday’s hit. At 1.125 the pair isn’t even trying to recoup previously lost support at 1.129. The yen is pretty resilient given that it’s real yields in action today. USD/JPY is attacking the previous cycle highs just below 115, EUR/JPY inches higher north of 129. A fragile (but admittedly improving) equity sentiment probably limits the damage for the Japanese currency.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO