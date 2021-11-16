ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core Bonds Recoup Some Losses

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we would label the US Empire Manufacturing index as data of secondary importance, markets yesterday clearly disagreed. The sentiment indicator jumped more than expected from 19.8 to 30.9. Even though the 6m forward looking component was much less convincing, it triggered a sharp intraday rise in US bond yields in...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

Jerome Powell Will Remain A Head Of The Fed For Another Four Years

The US President Joe Biden supported Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Chairman of the US Federal Reserve and nominated Lael Brainard as Vice Chairman. Such news positively affected financial markets. The S&P 500 increased by 0.51% and made a new all-time high, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.77%, but the Nasdaq Technology Index fell by 0.3%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Steepening Yield Curve Lifts US Dollar

The Powell renomination put the Fed taper trade front and centre once again overnight, with markets quickly moving to price in a first 0.25% hike by mid-2022 and long-dated US yields rising sharply. That saw yet another impressive move higher for the US dollar, with the dollar index climbing by 0.45% to 96.50 where it remains this morning. The index’s initial target is the June 2020 highs around 97.80 with support at 96.00 and 95.50. Having come a long way in a short time, the index’s relative strength index (RSI) indicator is now in overbought territory. That suggests the US dollar is vulnerable to a short-term correction lower before resuming its uptrend.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Extends South After Recovery Stalled

The Australian dollar fell further and hit new seven-week low in early Tuesday, after short-lived Monday’s recovery attempts. Fresh strength of the US dollar after Jerome Powell got the second term as Fed Chair, further deflated. The Aussie which was down almost 4% in past three weeks, pressured by risk...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/NZD Rises Ahead Of Wed’s RBNZ Rate Decision

USD/JPY tests ¥115 (first time since 2017) amid Powell reappointment and recent Fed speak. US equity FUTs pare gains. Nikkei closed for Labor Thanksgiving. Press continues to debate if PBOC will cut RRR rates, some banks in China were said to be instructed by regulators to issues more loans to property companies.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sterling Breaking to the Downside, Euro in Weak Recovery

Markets are trading in mild risk off sentiment, while treasury yields also surge. New Zealand Dollar is leading other commodity currencies lower, and Sterling is week too. On the other hand, Euro and Swiss Franc are currently the stronger ones, followed by Dollar and Yen. But overall, it should be noted that Euro’s recovery is rather weak and risk remains higher for selloff to resume sooner or later.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Core bonds lose ground with Bunds underperforming USTs. European PMIs beat consensus with both manufacturing and services rising to 58.6 and 56.6 respectively, the first increase in several months. The headline series thus advanced from 54.2 to 55.8. However, the upbeat readings come with the usual warning of supply delays leading to still-strong and even record-high price pressures, reinforced by energy price spikes. Combined with the renewed threat of lockdowns, optimism about future output sank to the lowest since January. The German yield curve bear steepens nevertheless with nice gains mounting up to 6 bps (10y), driven by real yields. ECB’s Schnabel and Knot struck a similar tone like Villeroy’s yesterday, both downplaying the impact from possible new Covid restrictions on the economy and thus on monetary policy. Schnabel also said the ECB shouldn’t pre-commit over a too long timespan and that risks to inflation are tilted to the upside. Dutch governor Knot later told Bloomberg that any APP adjustments after PEPP ends in March 2022 should be possible in either direction. It follows Villeroy saying boosting APP is possible but not a necessity. ECB officials are clearly preparing markets going into the crucial December meeting. US bond yields’ rise is more evenly distributed with 2-3 bps increases across the curve. Here too real yields are driving the upleg. The euro is in a slightly better shape than yesterday but it remains unconvincing, especially against the USD. Front-end rate support for the dollar might be counterbalancing Bund’s underperformance at the long end. EUR/USD barely recovers from yesterday’s hit. At 1.125 the pair isn’t even trying to recoup previously lost support at 1.129. The yen is pretty resilient given that it’s real yields in action today. USD/JPY is attacking the previous cycle highs just below 115, EUR/JPY inches higher north of 129. A fragile (but admittedly improving) equity sentiment probably limits the damage for the Japanese currency.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

J-La Sets Of Wall Street Taper Trade

It was a frisky session on Wall Street overnight as President Biden renominated Jerome Powell for another term as Fed Chairman while elevating his rival, Lael Brainard, to Vice-Chair. Ms Brainard is very much a dove, and it appears that stock and bond markets, in particular, had been simmering near recent highs in case Ms Brainard got the nod for the top job.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Market Priced in Faster Rate Hike after Powell’s Nomination for Second Term

Hawks were thrilled with Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for the second term, thinking that his chairmanship would lead to more rate hikes in the coming year, than that of Lael Brainard, initially viewed as the leading candidate of the Fed Chair in the next term. She is now nominated as the vice chairman. US dollar strengthened and gold plunged on heightened speculation of the first Fed fund rate hike. The market has now fully priced in a rate hike in June 2022, compared with July 2022 a week ago.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, DAX

GBP/USD fell 0.4% in the previous session, its third straight day of decline and is stabilizing today. US Dollar strength hit the pair after Jerome Powell was re-nominated as Fed Chair. Following the announcement Fed interest hike bets ramped up, with Powell expected to adopt a more aggressive approach to monetary policy.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Powell’s Reappointment

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday as President Biden chose Jerome Powell for another term in the Fed’s highest post. The reappointment reaffirmed market expectations for a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy with rate hikes being possible next year. US stockmarkets tended to provide mixed reactions on the news yesterday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq being in the reds for the day. As for financial releases we note the release of November’s US Markit preliminary PMI figures, which could provide some volatility for the USD, while the release of respective PMI readings for the Eurozone and the UK could also increase volatility for EUR and GBP pairs today. On the commodities front, we note the headlines by Reuters that the US is set to announce a release from government oil reserves in order to ease the pressure of a tight supply and to lower prices. Oil traders today may also turn their attention on the release of the API weekly crude oil inventories figure, and should another surplus be reported, we may see the bearish tendencies for oil prices intensifying.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Shines again as Gold and Lira Prints Losses

The Fed nomination decision caused some tremors in the financial markets on Monday. In the decision’s wake, futures markets have firmed up expectations for a rate hike in June, which had previously been biased towards July. Governor Brainard has been selected to replace Clarida as Vice Chair at the end of January next year.
MARKETS
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Empire Manufacturing#German#Ecb#The European Parliament#Eur Usd#Dxy#Boe#Uk Parliament#Eur Gbp#Asian#Chinese#Usd Cny#Australian#Rba
actionforex.com

US Dollar Kicks Off the Week Higher as Hawkish Talk Increases

US dollar slopes upwards amid upcoming monetary tightening. The dollar’s upsurge seems to be continuing this week fueled by the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who signaled an imminent acceleration of the tapering program that could eventually result in earlier rate hikes. In addition, the greenback has also benefited from the rebound in Treasury yields today. However, President Biden is expected to reveal his nomination for the Fed’s chair before Thanksgiving on Thursday, where a possible designation of the more ‘dovish’ Brainard might push back projections for a faster rate hike timeline.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Edge Higher at the Start of Thanksgiving Week

FTSE -0.11% at 7219. Rotation out of cyclicals as parts of Europe lockdown. US stocks are set to start the holiday shortened Thanksgiving week in an upbeat fashion. M&A activity and signals of possible easing measures in China support the market mood, even as European stocks come under pressure. The...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR Weakens On Dovish ECB, Yet Opposition Rises

The USD gained against its counterparts on Friday, as the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stated that the Fed may discuss the taper pace in its next meeting in December. The statement made headlines, causing market participants to consider the possibility of a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy as well as the possibility of earlier rate hikes to come. On the other hand, the EUR weakened against the USD, restarting its slide, as ECB President Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike by the bank in 2022 is unlikely, which was considered as a dovish signal in the markets. It should be noted that the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy seems to find opposition from within, as Germany’s BuBa President Weidman seems to oppose it and made public statements arguing his case on Friday, raising the stakes for the bank’s December meeting. It should be noted that the pound retreated against the USD and JPY on Friday, yet gained against the broadly weaker EUR, failing to capitalise on the better-than-expected retail sales growth rate for October. Also the Loonie’s slide against the USD seems to continue as the commodity currency was pushed even lower by weakening oil prices but also the possible effect of a rise in Covid cases in Europe on global trade. Gold’s price also tended to be on the retreat as the USD was on the rise, yet inflation worries could support the precious metal as a safe haven. Oil prices seemed to be under pressure as the market eyes the possibility of a number of countries releasing part of their oil reserves which could relieve the tight supply of the oil market.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Soft But No Fresh Selloff Yet

Euro stays generally soft today even though there is no follow through selling yet. It’s reported that Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel urged in a CDU meeting tougher restrictions to combat the fourth wave of coronavirus infection. But the news was shrugged off as the markets have probably priced in a return to lockdown in Germany already. As for today, Yen and Sterling are the softer ones with Euro. Commodity currencies are firm on positive market sentiment in the US, with NASDAQ likely to extend record run at open.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

RBNZ Preview: Rate Rise Unlikely To Boost The Bird – NZDUSD

The Q3 unemployment rate fell to a record-equalling 3.4% at the start of November, matching the rate last seen in Q4 2007. “The fall in the unemployment rate is in line with reports of difficulty finding workers and high labour turnover, and continued travel restrictions on international arrivals, which put pressure on domestic labour supply,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett noted after the data was released.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Upside Breakout after Powell Got Nominated Again, Gold Tumbled

Dollar surged overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term by US President Joe Biden. The greenback stays firm in Asian session and is ready to extend its near term rally. On the other hand, New Zealand Dollar is trading notably lower, as traders are probably pricing out the chance of an aggressive 50bps RBNZ hike later in the week. Yen is also soft, following rebound in global benchmark treasury yields.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

