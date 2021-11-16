ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R.E.M.: ‘New Test Leper’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly remastered deluxe 25th anniversary edition of R.E.M.’s tenth studio recording, “New Adventures in Hi-Fi,” has just...

98.7 Jack FM

5 Best R.E.M. Albums and Songs

I love music documentaries. Recently, a friend asked fro a good one to watch. I immediately blurted out "R.E.M by MTV," which is a two hour documentary about the legendary college rock band that came out in 2015. Why did I feel like this one was the first one to watch? Well, R.E.M was my band in my own college years. R.E.M. is the reason why the guys at my former day job, a hip hop radio station, say I have a black hole in my knowledge of hip hop and R&B from 1985 to 1990. And, they're right…I was in a alternative phase and R.E.M. was my gateway into college/alt rock. My own band, The Surrealtors, who played around Houston in the late 80's and early 90's had an R.E.M. influence and we did several covers of the band. Hey, but enough of my blabbering about the importance of R.E.M. - how good is "R.E.M. by MTV?" Very good. With the band starting around the same time MTV really kicked in, the footage is nostalgic and tells the story in an innovative way. It was kind of nice to see old Tabitha Soren and her reports from the road along with "120 minutes" footage. "R.E.M. by MTV" is only available on DVD and some ways through Amazon Prime (one of those free trial things). Saying all this, I thought I'd give you my faves for fans and newcomers to the group--here are my five best R.E.M. songs and albums.
NME

Watch members of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo and more team up for Big Star tribute concert

Members of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo and the dB’s came together over the weekend to pay tribute to Big Star. The group of musicians – which included R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan, the dB’s’ Chris Stamey, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Charles Cleaver, Crispin Cloe and original Big Star drummer Jody Stephens – gathered at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on Sunday night (November 7) to play a concert celebrating the Memphis band.
skiddle.com

R.E.M. by Stipe

AGMP presents R.E.M. by STIPE + support // The Ultimate Tribute to R.E.M. - 'These guys are awesome' - Michael Stipe, R.E.M. The Ultimate Tribute to R.E.M. 'These guys are awesome' - Michael Stipe, R.E.M. The definitive tribute to one of the most important bands in rock music. R.E.M. BY...
kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: Gabriels reach a fever pitch

LA stalwarts Gabriels have been in heavy KCRW rotation for years, so it’s about time that they topped the chart. As anticipation for their forthcoming EP “Bloodline” reaches a fever pitch, so too have spins of the title track. Gabriels aren’t the only project garnering such feverish devotion. Anderson .Paak...
Michael Stipe
KCRW's Top 30: Leo Nocentelli makes up for lost time

Leo Nocentelli’s country-folk album “Another Side” took far too long to see the light of day, so we’re doing our best to get the word out. Nocentelli is best known for his work with the Meters, but it’s his nearly lost, James Taylor-inspired folk album that has made such a splash with us.
A flood, an auction, and a lost Meters project: The wild story of Leo Nocentelli’s ‘Another Side’

On Monday, October 4, magic happened as the story of legendarily funky (and frequently sampled) New Orleans band The Meters intersected with Morning Becomes Eclectic. Perhaps you were tuned in that day. We shared a previously unreleased song from Leo Nocentelli, vocalist and lead guitarist of the famed funk group. It was a song recorded in the early 1970s from an album titled “Another Side,” at long last being released today. Just before playing the song we shared a bit more of the last album's backstory.
Live from Anne’s backyard: Courtney Barnett

Intimate performances, fresh sounds, and candid conversations with a view. Hang onto your existential ennui, because our favorite purveyor of shredded riffs and incisive lyrics, Courtney Barnett, is back with a brand new album. The Australian artist popped by the Hollywood hillside backyard of KCRW Music Director Anne Litt to kick off our new, sun-kissed live performance series and grace us with some solo acoustic cuts from “Things Take Time, Take Time” and more — including her first ever performance of a new song.
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
