The Pittsburgh Pirates had the first overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft. They selected a power hitter who had immediate success. When the Pittsburgh Pirates selected catcher Henry Davis with the top pick in the 2021 Draft, some were surprised. I myself was surprised as all signs seemed to be pointing to the two prep shortstops. Instead, that was simply a smokescreen as the Bucs pivoted to Davis, the top college bat in the Draft.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO