Over the course of a few months, Riot Games has been releasing news on creating a Challenges system which will be hitting their PBE next week. Riot announced that before launching Challenges, which will be released early 2022, the new system will have an extended stay in their PBE until the end of the year. More features of the Challenges system will be added in PBE later than others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO