ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

This Is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy2KVTd00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 58,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,551 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Green Bay is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Oconto County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,445 infections in Oconto County, or 19,824 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Oconto County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Green Bay area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 205 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Oconto County, compared to 141 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Oconto County, WI 19,824 7,445 205 77
2 Kewaunee County, WI 18,487 3,764 216 44
3 Brown County, WI 18,372 47,727 125 326

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest County in Every State

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These States Waste the Most Food

Americans love to eat. Unfortunately, we not only eat a lot of food — we also waste a lot. The Natural Resource Defence Council reported a few years ago that the U.S. tosses away an estimated 40% of its food, or about 400 pounds per person each year. (How does the U.S. compare to other […]
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 246,871 COVID-19 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy