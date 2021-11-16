This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 81,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,082 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 52,415 infections in Fayette County, or 16,445 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Fayette County than they are across all of the Lexington area, however. There have been a total of 129 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, in line with 132 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Fayette County, KY
|16,445
|52,415
|129
|412
|2
|Scott County, KY
|16,285
|8,715
|101
|54
|3
|Bourbon County, KY
|16,089
|3,241
|174
|35
|4
|Jessamine County, KY
|15,679
|8,219
|183
|96
|5
|Clark County, KY
|15,031
|5,392
|117
|42
|6
|Woodford County, KY
|13,477
|3,517
|115
|30
