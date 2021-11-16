ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy2K8VP00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,175,452 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,202 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,143 infections in Kaufman County, or 20,304 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kaufman County, TX 20,304 24,143 355 422
2 Ellis County, TX 20,088 33,917 278 470
3 Parker County, TX 18,954 24,603 254 330
4 Rockwall County, TX 18,952 17,747 236 221
5 Tarrant County, TX 18,104 365,700 237 4,784
6 Johnson County, TX 17,745 29,009 336 550
7 Wise County, TX 17,734 11,463 314 203
8 Hood County, TX 17,197 9,785 359 204
9 Somervell County, TX 17,168 1,501 263 23
10 Dallas County, TX 15,750 407,391 210 5,442
11 Collin County, TX 13,807 130,389 121 1,142
12 Denton County, TX 13,481 108,794 127 1,025
13 Hunt County, TX 11,948 11,010 326 300

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
The Associated Press

Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades

A Kansas City man who was jailed for more than 40 years for three murders was released from prison Tuesday after a judge ruled that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979. Kevin Strickland, 62, has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old. He learned of the decision when the news scrolled across the television screen as he was watching a soap opera. He said inmates began screaming.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Dollar Tree to increase price point to $1.25 nationwide

Dollar Tree, which has priced its products at $1.00 for 35 years, announced Tuesday that it will soon increase its price point to $1.25 nationwide. Some customers will see prices increase in December, and all stores will implement the new initiative by the end of March 2022, the company said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
NBC News

Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn, officials say

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said. Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy