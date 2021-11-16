This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,175,452 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,202 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,143 infections in Kaufman County, or 20,304 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Kaufman County, TX
|20,304
|24,143
|355
|422
|2
|Ellis County, TX
|20,088
|33,917
|278
|470
|3
|Parker County, TX
|18,954
|24,603
|254
|330
|4
|Rockwall County, TX
|18,952
|17,747
|236
|221
|5
|Tarrant County, TX
|18,104
|365,700
|237
|4,784
|6
|Johnson County, TX
|17,745
|29,009
|336
|550
|7
|Wise County, TX
|17,734
|11,463
|314
|203
|8
|Hood County, TX
|17,197
|9,785
|359
|204
|9
|Somervell County, TX
|17,168
|1,501
|263
|23
|10
|Dallas County, TX
|15,750
|407,391
|210
|5,442
|11
|Collin County, TX
|13,807
|130,389
|121
|1,142
|12
|Denton County, TX
|13,481
|108,794
|127
|1,025
|13
|Hunt County, TX
|11,948
|11,010
|326
|300
