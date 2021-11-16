ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy2Jx2400 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 187,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,739 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clark County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,078 infections in Clark County, or 9,256 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clark County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Portland area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 109 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clark County, compared to 89 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clark County, WA 9,256 43,078 109 508
2 Yamhill County, OR 8,978 9,321 119 124
3 Columbia County, OR 8,000 4,068 96 49
4 Clackamas County, OR 7,712 31,294 82 334
5 Multnomah County, OR 7,277 58,121 96 765
6 Skamania County, WA 7,040 818 60 7
7 Washington County, OR 6,949 40,431 61 353

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest County in Every State

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 307,454 COVID-19 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 246,871 COVID-19 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These States Waste the Most Food

Americans love to eat. Unfortunately, we not only eat a lot of food — we also waste a lot. The Natural Resource Defence Council reported a few years ago that the U.S. tosses away an estimated 40% of its food, or about 400 pounds per person each year. (How does the U.S. compare to other […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 256,960 COVID-19 […]
BALTIMORE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

American Towns With the Highest Murder Rates

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. There were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic led to school […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy