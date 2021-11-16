This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 187,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,739 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clark County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,078 infections in Clark County, or 9,256 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clark County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Portland area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 109 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clark County, compared to 89 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

