This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy2JmZJ00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 182,822 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,685 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickens County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,085 infections in Pickens County, or 22,881 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickens County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greenville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 389 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, compared to 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickens County, SC 22,881 28,085 389 477
2 Greenville County, SC 21,267 105,996 294 1,464
3 Anderson County, SC 18,835 36,916 390 765
4 Laurens County, SC 17,726 11,825 342 228

