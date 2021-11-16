This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 72,911 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,520 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Shreveport-Bossier City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, De Soto Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,788 infections in De Soto Parish, or 17,593 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does De Soto Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Shreveport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 412 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in De Soto Parish, compared to 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

