ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz History Center Offering Free Admission For Kids Through Holiday Season

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF1ve_0cy2IJCZ00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center is offering free admission to kids this holiday season.

From now through the end of December, kids under age 17 will be able to get into the History Center free of charge.

That includes admission to the museum’s new holiday exhibit, “A Very Merry Pittsburgh.”

The exhibit explores holiday traditions throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Resorts Begin Making Their Own Snow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is falling in the Laurel Highlands. Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are both taking advantage of the cold weather and have begun making their own snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Seven Springs also has added a new chairlift, saying it will get yo to the top of their slopes faster than the old one. It’s unclear when the slopes will open for the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins, Pirates And Steelers Partner With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Give Away Hundreds Of Meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to give away more than 400 meals. “You’re changing so many lives. You’re creating so many opportunities for people who are not able to necessarily provide for themselves or be able to carry on family traditions,” Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton said. The three teams spread a warm message on a cold morning outside PNC Park on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “To be able to do this today on this beautiful day here, and at the very least provide meals for people in need going into this Thanksgiving holiday,...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Thanksgiving Travel: Expect Long Lines At Airport And Traffic On Roads

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AAA predicts 53.4 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, up 13 percent since 2020. That means you could wind up waiting in long lines at the airport or in traffic on your journey to Thanksgiving dinner. KDKA’s Amy Wadas spoke to some travelers hitting the road and taking to the skies Tuesday. She caught up with the Bensons and their dog at a rest stop along Interstate 79 near Bridgeville. The family is heading to Charlotte from Buffalo to enjoy Thanksgiving with their family. They say the roads are busy. “I noticed more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shopping Strategy: Black Friday 2021 Guide

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The doorbuster deals, toy catalogs and holiday savings are out. Let the Christmas shopping begin! Black Friday shoppers mean business, and that means you should too. Here’s a list of local shopping centers, malls and stores, and how they’re planning for the biggest shopping day of the year. MALLS/OUTLETS: Beaver Valley Mall: Facebook | Hours Ross Park Mall: Facebook | Hours Grove City Premium Outlets: Facebook | Hours South Hills Village: Facebook | Hours Tanger Outlets, Washington Co.: Facebook | Hours Washington Crown Center: Facebook Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills: Facebook | Hours Westmoreland Mall: Facebook | COVID-19 Safety | Hours The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Farm Show To Put On Amateur Butter Sculpture Contest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show and the state Agriculture Department have churned out another great idea: an amateur butter sculpture contest. Everyone loves to see what the pros do, and now is your chance to get in on the action with a little DIY butter work. Officials are taking submissions from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17 at noon. Contestants will be judged in six age groups, and it’s all done through social media. Click here for more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Neapolitan Presepio Returns To Carnegie Museum of Art

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It feels like the holiday trees at the Carnegie Museum of Art where the Christmas trees are decorated and the Italian nativity scene is up. The Neapolitan Presepio is in a new room this year among other paintings in the art galleries. The 250-year-old sculpture from Italy features the holy family among an Italian village. Five holiday trees are also in the Hall of Architecture, decorated by the women’s committee for the sixtieth year. (Photo: KDKA) Rachel Delphia, Carnegie Museum of Art Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, says, “The theme this year is ‘Bedazzled,’ so we have all these wonderful interpretations of the theme, from the beautiful constellations of the winter sky, to this tree, ‘Will you marry me?’ If anybody’s looking for a great place to propose this year, this might be a good spot.” Each of the next four Saturdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the museum has live concerts that are included with admission, and you can learn more about the Precepio from drop-in Art Chats on Thursdays and Saturdays. And watch KDKA Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 28, for more of Kristine Sorensen’s interview about the trees and the Neopolitan Precepio.
CARNEGIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kids In Swissvale Get Hands-On Learning Experience With Goats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SWISSVALE (KDKA) — In Swissvale, two different kinds of kids took over Les Getz Memorial Park on Saturday. The goat kids were there to teach the human kids more about how the goats can be used for environmentally-friendly weed control. The Swissvale library was there too with several goat-themed activities. Borough leaders say events like this are important to the people who live there. “Our community has consistently said that two of the most important things for them are things for children to do and things that promote environmentalism,” Abigail Salisbury, President of the Swissvale Borough Council, said. “So we felt like this was a perfect collaboration of those two things.” Salisbury says the event is also part of the borough’s commitment to be more environmentally friendly.
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Lacrosse Teams Host ‘Stuff The Net’ To Help Kids Have A Merry Christmas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Kids in Westmoreland County were working to make sure others have a merry Christmas with an incredible event. The boys and girls lacrosse teams in Hempfield teamed up for “Stuff The Net” a toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots and they scored a huge turnout. “Since we started talking about doing this fundraiser, all of the boys have really shown encouragement and they’ve all really wanted to help give back to kids that they know don’t come from the situations they do,” said Jake Bow, Hempfield Area Boys Lacrosse head coach. “I think they all really appreciate it and really seem to have a great time.” The two teams were able to fill more than 12 of the Toys For Tots donation bins with all the toys they collected.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Holiday Season#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Heinz History Center
CBS Pittsburgh

Rudolph, Santa’s Other Reindeer On Display At Hershey Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HERSHEY (KDKA) — Rudolph and the rest of Santa’s reindeer are hanging out at Hershey Park. It’s the only place in the Northeast where you can get an up-close look at all nine reindeer. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Hershey Park is also decked out for the holidays. The park is decorated with five million lights.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Shop For Toy Donations For Children In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Multiple local police departments came together to find toys for children on Santa’s Nice List. Officers from more than 20 local departments picked out toys from the North Versailles Walmart on Friday, with donations provided by Walmart, the Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Toy Run. Police will take the toys to the Monroeville Mall to the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League’s “Stuff-A-Store.” Gifts will then be given to Allegheny County children in time for the holidays. Police say they are still accepting toy donations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington Co. Food Bank Holds Large Turkey, Thanksgiving Food Distribution Event

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food helpers with the Washington County Food Bank handed out more than 55,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food to families on Saturday. Those who helped out say the need is great. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “With rising inflation, the cost of inflation of everything makes Thanksgiving that more inaccessible for people. So, with that in mind, we wanted to go above and beyond, to not just distribute here in Washington, but two distributions where we’re serving over 1,000 households,” said Justin McAtee. Organizers say this turkey and food distribution is the largest in the county.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Light Up Night Festivities Set To Continue Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night festivities will continue in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season. On Saturday night, PPG Place and the rest of downtown Pittsburgh will be lit up with tree lightings, fireworks, concerts, a Christmas market, and everything to get into the holiday spirit. Before making your way to downtown Pittsburgh, there are several road closures and public safety alerts that have been issued. Grant Street will be closed between Fourth and Forbes. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will also be closed, and so will parts of Stanwix...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy