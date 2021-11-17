ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

UPDATE: Armed, Smash-and-Grab Robbers Ransack Concord Mall Jewelry Store

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbzLf_0cy2IDuD00

CONCORD (KPIX) — A brazen crew of smash-and-grab robbers took over a Concord jewelry store Monday night, ransacking display cases before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Concord police said the incident took place at 7 p.m. while shoppers were inside the Sun Valley Mall.

According to investigators, nine masked suspects, armed with hammers, ran into Iceberg Diamonds and began smashing and emptying all the display cases. Police said store employees tried to intervene but were kept back by the hammer-wielding thieves.

As quickly as the robbers arrived, they were gone, leaving the store’s staff to clean up the broken glass and inventory the loss.

Police said some mall shoppers called reporting what they thought were gun shots heard, but the noises were the sounds of the hammers breaking glass. No shots were fired.

In downtown Pleasant Hill store employees told KPIX, it’s common for people to grab items off the shelves and walk away.

“I’m not supposed to be stopping people from smashing windows or stealing things. I’m not getting paid for that, I’m not getting paid for risking my life for that kind of thing,” says Mack Denham.

Employees say they have been told to just call security or police when thefts occur.

Businesses are trying to take steps to protect themselves and their employees. Most have surveillance cameras and a system to limit the cash left in registers. Employees, though, are worried robbers are becoming more brazen.

Employee Rebecca Sanders says, “It is a little overwhelming for safety reasons because people are stealing things and it can be concerning.”

Meanwhile, the Iceberg Diamond store robbery was under investigation. Concord police urged anyone with any information on the case to contact Detective Christine Corey at 925-603-5828.

Andrea Nakano contributed to this report.

Comments / 32

ch
5d ago

DA Becton will give the theives major kudos for "taking it to the man". No prosecution. now justice in the courts in Contra Costa County.

Reply
18
Termine
5d ago

That's your defund the police and prop 47 in action. Plus Biden's boarder policy

Reply(2)
14
B-urn L-oot M-urder
5d ago

defund the police, open all jails and prisons. Congratulations California

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Carjacking Suspect Fatally Wounded In Gunfire Exchange With Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland carjacking suspect, who rammed several patrol vehicles Saturday, was fatally wounded after opening fire on pursing officers in a quiet Rockridge neighborhood. Investigators said the initial call of a carjacking and robbery in an East Oakland neighborhood came in shortly before 3 p.m. Officers later spotted the vehicle in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. “As officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect fired several shots at the officers,” said Oakland police PIO Officer Kim Armstead. “The suspect retreated to the carjacked vehicle and fled.” “Officers pursued from a distance as the police helicopter followed overhead,” she continued. “The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Teenagers Arrested In Smash-and-Grab Robbery At Fairfield Jewelry Store

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF)  — A 19-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested in Fairfield following a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Solano Town Center Mall. The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at Daniel’s Jewelers at Solano Town Center Mall. Cellphone video from a witness showed at least one suspect smashing a display case with a hammer. Only in Fairfield 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LWTCKUVaOA — 𝖃𝖃𝖃 (@SpRnt117) November 17, 2021 Fairfield police said the suspects fled the store before officers arrived. No one was hurt in the incident. The investigation led to police finding the suspect vehicle in Antioch. Dominick Desouza from Antioch was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges, police said. A 16 year-old boy and 17 year-old male were also booked into county Juvenile Hall. Officers were able to recover $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry, police said. This case was still under investigation and additional details were not available from Fairfield police.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bodycam, Surveillance Video Released In Fatal Milpitas Police Shootout; Officer Opened Fire 1st

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Milpitas police released officer bodycam and surveillance video Friday of a shocking daytime shootout with a stolen vehicle suspect in a busy shopping center parking lot, and acknowledged the initial police report that the suspect initiated the gun battle was incorrect. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael Edward Nelson Jr. of Healdsburg, died of his gunshot injuries four days after the October 15 shooting. Milpitas police said detectives initiated an enforcement stop of a stolen vehicle that was parked in the Milpitas Square shopping center on the 400 block of Barber Lane at 3:41 p.m. Police reported Nelson...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Neighbor’s Apartment, Stabbing Bystander With BBQ Fork

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a burglary and stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the area of Range and Russell avenues around 3:30 p.m. after firefighters conducting inspections in the area reported a man with a knife. Authorities said the suspect, who lived nearby, broke into a neighbor’s apartment and chased a female resident with a barbecue fork. He then exited the apartment and was confronted by firefighters, still holding the fork. While firefighters were trying to call for assistance, police said the suspect stabbed a bystander with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-Grab Thieves Ransack Louis Vuitton Store in San Francisco Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was hit in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery Friday night. UPDATE: San Francisco Mayor, Police Chief Promise Crackdown On Crime After Brazen Union Square Spree According to San Francisco police officers responded to Union Square shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and observed several suspects “involved in criminal acts.” (CBS) San Francisco officer Robert Rueca said late Friday that police have arrested multiple suspects and officers are responding to reports of other retail establishments where vandalism has occurred Friday evening. Additional officers are responding to the Union Square area. The Louis Vuitton in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ski-Mask Wearing Gunmen Rob Cannabis Distributor In Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — A cannabis distributor was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday while making a delivery to a dispensary in Martinez, police said. Officers responded at 12:11 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Embarc Martinez, a dispensary located at 3502 Alhambra Ave. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man who said he was robbed by three male suspects wearing masks. The victim said two of the three suspects approached the victim and stole a large amount of cannabis and some of his personal belongings before fleeing in a newer-model black Honda sedan with a small dent on the back above the rear license plate. The man was not injured in the robbery and the suspects remain at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at (925) 372-3440.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Prolific’ Retail Theft Suspect Arrested; Used Self-Checkout Kiosks To Steal From San Francisco Target Store

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a San Francisco Target store by using the self-checkout feature and walking away with merchandise after paying with a dollar. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Aziza Graves was arrested Wednesday for 120 incidents involving thefts totaling more than $40,000 in value from the Target at Stonestown Galleria shopping mall between October 2020 and November 2021. Graves was arrested at the store following an investigation by the DA’s office and the police department. “I am proud of our office’s leadership, meticulous investigation, and cross-agency...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Family of Woman Shot Dead on I-80 Begs Public for Help Finding Culprit

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A young mother who was shot dead Thursday morning while riding in an SUV on Interstate 80 approaching the Bay Bridge was headed into San Francisco for a job interview, KPIX has learned. The California Highway Patrol said dispatchers received a call at about 9:12 a.m. of a freeway shooting on I-80 in Oakland. The woman, Amani Morris, age 29, was the passenger in a Buick Rendezvous SUV driven by her fiance. Her two sons, ages 3 and 5 were in the back seat. They were east of West Grand Avenue, approaching the toll plaza, when their vehicle was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#The Robbers#Kpix#Iceberg Diamonds
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: One Person Arrested in Fatal Double Shooting at Downtown Oakland High-Rise

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed they have one person in custody in connection with the double homicide that left man and woman dead in a high-rise residential building early Thursday morning. The Oakland Police Department Twitter account posted about the arrest Friday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. One person is in custody in connection with the double homicide that occurred on 11/18/21, at 12:10 AM, in the 400 block of 17th Street. No additional details will be released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with info on this case can call 510 238-3821...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Armed with Knife Fatally Shot by Officers in San Francisco’s South of Market District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police officers fatally shot a subject armed with a knife in San Francisco’s South of Market district Friday morning, according to authorities. A tweet by the San Francisco Police Department sent at 9:22 a.m. urged people to avoid the area around 5th and Folsom Streets. Folsom Street SFPD OIS (CBS) SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that police were called to the 900 block of Folsom Street shortly after 8 a.m. regarding a man armed with a knife at a residential hotel. Officers contacted the subject and, during the interaction, shots were fired, Rueca said. Officers rendered medical aid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Brazen San Francisco Van Ness Ave Road Rage Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Oakland man has been arrested for pulling out a gun and opening fire at another driver on a busy Van Ness Ave. corner during a heated road rage argument while undercover San Francisco police officers looked on. San Francisco police said Wilmer Arteaga was being held on several charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. On Tuesday at approximately 6:32 p.m., San Francisco police investigators were driving their unmarked police vehicle in the area of Turk and Larkin streets. They observed the drivers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Investigate Daytime Shooting in Hercules Parking Lot; At Least 1 Injured

HERCULES (CBS SF) — Police in Hercules on Thursday were investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured, according to authorities. Hercules Police Department spokesperson Connie Van Putten said authorities received the first call regarding the shooting at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She confirmed that one adult male victim was shot in a strip mall parking lot on the 800 block of Willow Avenue just off of the I-80 freeway. When officers arrived, the victim was sitting in one of the businesses near the incident receiving first aid. Van Putten said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but was speaking...
HERCULES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Gilroy Man Arrested for Firing Gun During Fight at Morgan Hill Bar

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Thursday announced the recent arrest of a Gilroy man suspected of firing a gun during a bar fight late last month. According to a press release issued by the Morgan Hill Police Department, at approximately 11:35 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to the M & H Tavern located at 17365 Monterey Road to investigate the report of physical altercation where an unknown male subject discharged a firearm. Arriving officers determined there were no shooting victims at the scene, but a subsequent investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Gilroy resident Julian Tovar Gomez as the suspect who discharged the firearm. On Wednesday, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant at an unincorporated address in north Gilroy. Gomez was arrested for willful discharging firearm in a negligent manner. He later posted bail and was released from custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4984 or email at Ryan.Warren@Morganhill.ca.gov. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously on the Morgan Hill city website or 1-800-222-TIPS.
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Family Remembers Jasper Wu as Toddler Killed in I-880 Shooting Laid to Rest

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Family of slain toddler Jasper Wu held an emotional funeral in Oakland Friday, remembering the young boy senselessly killed in the crossfire of a recent freeway shooting. Jasper would have turned two years old next month. Instead of celebrating his upcoming birthday, they were saying goodbye. ALSO READ: Deadly I-880 Shooting of Jasper Wu Prompts Call for Oakland Freeway Cameras, More Cops During the ceremony, family members took part in a ritual that involved the burning of personal items, paper houses and toys. “In our Chinese culture we typically burn paper toys and items,” said Fremont City Councilmember Yang Shao. “By...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Jury Convicts Defendant in 2016 Castro Valley Murder-for-Hire Plot of Hip-Hop Producer

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Friday confirmed that a jury has convicted a defendant in a Castro Valley murder-for-hire plot that left an Oakley man who worked as a hip-hop producer dead over five years ago. According to the release issued by the DA’s office, a jury convicted Albert Jones Jr. of the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Oakley resident Alexander Jacob Martinez. The jury also found the special circumstance that Jones committed the murder for financial gain was true. On April 10, 2016, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a music studio on Lake Chabot Road...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police: Man Dies After Being Taken Into Custody, Investigation Underway

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a man taken into custody by Santa Rosa Police officers died early Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Peach Court after receiving calls about gunshots being fired in the street and a man in a black shirt firing a shotgun. When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description provided by witnesses. The man, who was now shirtless and profusely sweating, appeared to be holding a “large landscaping rock”, police said. Officers said they attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man would not comply. An...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves Using Drills, Makeshift Tools To Break Into Garages Of Homes In Pacific Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Neighbors in one of San Francisco’s most exclusive neighborhoods say they’re being targeted by would-be thieves almost every night. Pacific Heights resident Paul Banas says would-be burglars have hit his garage eight times – twice in the last three weeks. Most recently, someone tried to break in by prying open a vent on the garage. “They drill a hole, in the middle of the night, when everybody is sleeping and the street is quiet. They come with a big drill and sometimes I actually heard it in the middle of the night,” said Banas. He showed us examples...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘People In Oakland Deserve To Be Safe’ – Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Laments Rising Violence, Homicides

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – In a one-on-one interview with KPIX 5, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong discussed the brutal violence his city has seen so far this year and made an urgent plea with the community. Oakland so far this year has seen 120 homicides and of late, we have been hearing stories of innocent victims getting caught in the deadly gunfire. Armstrong says his department is trying to do its best with fewer officers but it needs help. “People in Oakland deserve to be safe just like in any other city,” Armstrong told KPIX 5. “The behavior in this city is...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Killed In Lodi Stabbing Attack; Suspect Jailed

LODI, San Joaquin County (BCN) — Lodi police have identified a 29-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two people on Tuesday. Randall Allenbaugh, a Lodi resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of the killings after police said they received reports at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday of two people lying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane. Officers arrived and found two victims who had been stabbed and killed. Officers then received reports of a possible third person stabbed at Salas Park. When officers arrived at Salas Park, they located Allenbaugh, who was believed to be the person responsible for the double homicide, police said. Police said the suspect and victims are believed to have known each other. The identity of the victims have not been released yet until their next of kin can be contacted.  
LODI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Crews Knock Down Fire at Concord Auto Repair Shop

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire units were at the scene of a commercial fire in Concord Tuesday night that crews have knocked down, according to authorities. The fire at an auto repair shop on Detroit Avenue  at Walters Way was first reported by the ConFire Twitter account around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening. ConFire is working a structure fire in a commercial building on Detroit Ave at Walter’s Way in Concord. Please avoid the area — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 17, 2021 Less than 10 minutes later, fire officials were reporting that the fire had been knocked down. However with...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy