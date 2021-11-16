North Side Woman Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In Deadly Rt. 51 Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A North Side woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly crash on Route 51 that killed her cousin.

27-year-old Allison Matthew pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for the crash that occurred back on February 6.

Her cousin, 26-year-old Katherine Barvilcheck was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew was critically injured in the crash, with a blood alcohol content at the time that was twice the legal limit.

Police say they believed she was driving at more than 100 miles per hour just before the crash.

Matthew will be sentenced on February 14.