Upper Saint Clair, PA

Protest In Opposition Of Concealed Carry Bill Held In Upper St. Clair

 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Dozens of people protested a proposed change to Pennsylvania’s gun laws in Upper St. Clair on Monday.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow any adult to carry a loaded, concealed gun in public without a permit.

Supporters say it’s an important expansion of gun rights.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But people who are opposed say it will increase the likelihood of a shooting in a public place, putting innocent people at risk.

“This means anybody in a public park, in a shopping mall, at a grocery store, can be carrying a gun concealed next to you and your child without having gone through a basic vetting permit safety process. That’s wrong,” said Josh Fleitman.

“It’s about time that we take and realize that gun control has killed. Pennsylvania has 90 years of the gun control experiments since 1931 — and every one of those laws has failed,” said Kim Stolfer, President of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Local faith leaders, veterans, gun rights advocates, and gun control supporters all attended the rally on Monday.

yo mamma
7d ago

if an individual went through a background check which all legal gun owners do why another just to carry that weapon concealed. Pennsylvania already is an open carry state without a permit. I believe more people would be afraid if everyone carried openly. bad guys don't get their guns legally and obviously don't get a permit to carry under their clothing. self protection is GOD given not by the state

Timothy Rotic
7d ago

It's funny how just a little bit away, in the ghettos of Pittsburgh, people concealed carry all the time, while being convicted felons, kids, and even just standing on street corners... the yuppy whites have no clue they're shooting themselves in the foot.

mary beth nissly
7d ago

the criminals will always have guns, and they don't purchase them legally. since there is no crime in upper st Clair they don't care about others who may need protection.

