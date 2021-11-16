Protest In Opposition Of Concealed Carry Bill Held In Upper St. Clair

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Dozens of people protested a proposed change to Pennsylvania’s gun laws in Upper St. Clair on Monday.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow any adult to carry a loaded, concealed gun in public without a permit.

Supporters say it’s an important expansion of gun rights.

But people who are opposed say it will increase the likelihood of a shooting in a public place, putting innocent people at risk.

“This means anybody in a public park, in a shopping mall, at a grocery store, can be carrying a gun concealed next to you and your child without having gone through a basic vetting permit safety process. That’s wrong,” said Josh Fleitman.

“It’s about time that we take and realize that gun control has killed. Pennsylvania has 90 years of the gun control experiments since 1931 — and every one of those laws has failed,” said Kim Stolfer, President of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Local faith leaders, veterans, gun rights advocates, and gun control supporters all attended the rally on Monday.