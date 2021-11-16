ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Three appointed as assistant Washington County administrators

By Max Egener
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUQx2_0cy2I3AC00 The restructured county administrative office comes as officials seek to facilitate creating a new strategic plan.

Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange has appointed three assistant county administrators, as the county begins to restructure its administrative office.

The restructuring of administrative roles comes as the county prepares to develop a new strategic plan, replacing the existing strategic plan that was adopted in the late 1980s.

Under an initiative dubbed " Design the Future ," the restructured administrative office and reorganization of other county departments will better support the Board of Commissioners as they lead the creation of the new strategic plan over the next two years, officials said in a statement announcing the appointments Monday, Nov. 15.

A change from the current system in which three deputy county administrators serve in a liaison role on behalf of the county administrator, the new system will include four appointed assistant county administrators, each with the delegated authority to make decisions on the county administrator's behalf. Keeping with the county charter's council-manager form of government, the county administrator will remain accountable to the Board of Commissioners.

Erin Calvert was appointed as assistant county administrator to oversee community corrections, juvenile services and the law library, as well as liaison to the offices of the sheriff, district attorney and courts. She has been serving in an interim capacity as assistant county administrator since July and was a deputy county administrator for two years before that.

Marni Kuyl was appointed assistant county administrator with responsibility for departments of health and human services, housing, community development, and assessment and taxation. Kuyl has been the director of the Department of Health and Human Services since 2014.

Ahmad Qayoumi was appointed assistant county administrator overseeing the departments of land use and transportation, economic development, cooperative library services, Westside Commons (formerly the fair complex) and the county watermaster. Qayoumi has served as the public works director and county engineer for Clark County, Washington, since 2018.

"Design the Future is about making a more human-centered organization that integrates equity into decision-making and supports the health, effectiveness, creativity and talent of our employees," Ange said in a statement. "I'm confident that the leadership provided by Erin, Marni and Ahmad will be instrumental in creating an even stronger organization that better faces the challenges of growth and evolving community need."

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Kevin Teater sets sights on Beaverton City Council

The Beaverton Downtown Association executive director has helped lead revitalization efforts in the city. The leader of the Beaverton Downtown Association has his eyes on a new endeavor: Position 2 on the Beaverton City Council. Kevin Teater, who also serves on Beaverton's planning commission, announced his candidacy on Friday, Nov....
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Race for Washington County auditor will be contested

Kristine Adams-Wannberg recently announced she will challenge John Hutzler for the key accountability position. For the first time in 12 years, an election for Washington County auditor will be contested next year. Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who currently serves as the county's principal management auditor, announced Monday, Nov. 8, she is seeking...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Public safety rhetoric haunts progressive candidates in Washington County

How is the discourse around crime and 'defund the police' impacting electoral politics in Oregon's second most-populous county?. More than a year after the nation's largest social movement on racial justice and police brutality since the civil rights marches of the 1960s, electoral politics in Oregon, particularly in Portland and its surrounding suburbs, are still under its influence.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Supply chain problems limit school meals in Washington County

State official: 'I know that is breaking the spirit of a number of people in school meal services.'. Global supply chain issues are hitting school cafeterias in Oregon. "The supply chain disruptions are impacting schools heavily and schools are struggling quite literally to be able to provide for their families," said Damasita Sanchez, manager of school nutrition programs for the Oregon Department of Education. "Some schools are having to cut back on what they can provide, and I know that is breaking the spirit of a number of people in school meal services, because we can't provide all that we want."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton adopts guidelines for permanent shelter location

Councilors want to ensure the city's first-ever permanent shelter is integrated with the community. Beaverton this week adopted new guidelines for a permanent homeless shelter location, with the aim of starting a "neighborhood collaborative." Councilor Nadia Hasan characterized the approach as one where the city governments works "in partnership with...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Kaiser strike averted as unions, workers reach agreement

About 35,000 workers across multiple states were set to walk off the job on Monday before the agreement was reached. The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals announced Saturday that Kaiser Permanente and health care unions have reached an agreement to narrowly avert a strike, keeping thousands of local health care workers at their posts.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Foote, Marquis: Wasco County DA's legal shenanigans are dirty pool

John Foote is the former Clackamas County district attorney. Joshua Marquis is the former Clatsop County district attorney.For our justice system to work, all the parts must do their jobs, honestly and conscientiously. Each must respect the role each plays, prosecutors enforce the law and seek justice and defense attorneys vigorously defend their clients. When that doesn't happen, the system breaks down. Such a disconnect is unfolding in The Dalles. There is plenty of crime in Wasco County, but that is not where recently elected Wasco County District Attorney Matt Ellis is focusing his efforts. Ellis, a former defense attorney...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Administrator#Land Use
Beaverton Valley Times

Rep. Lisa Reynolds makes bid for newly drawn HD 34

The freshman legislator and pediatrician says she will move to Washington County, sidestepping a potential primary. As she described it Monday, Nov. 8, when she announced her plans for 2022, state Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, is running for re-election in the district of her patients. The pediatrician and freshman state representative from Northwest Portland, who currently represents House District 36, announced on social media Monday that she is running in newly drawn House District 34. That move avoids a Democratic primary matchup with her current legislative neighbor and fellow doctor, Rep. Maxine Dexter, after they were drawn into the same...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Join us to SAVE community journalism

Support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by the Congress and Senate will directly support our ability to hire more local journalists for your community.Our newspapers and websites provide an important sense of community with reliable reporting, compelling storytelling and solid leadership. At a time when America is increasingly divided, our reporters are a unifying voice in our communities by providing a non-partisan trusted source of local news. Studies show that when there are fewer local reporters, it's harder for neighbors to know each other and for communities to solve their own problems. Voting goes down. Participation at public meetings...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

TVF&R passes $122 million bond

The measure, which will provide for new equipment and station upgrades, was passing handily Tuesday night. A $122 million bond measure that would allow Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue to make safety improvements throughout its sprawling district was winning handily Tuesday night. Initial election results showed the measure passing 74.55%...
KING CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
37
Followers
820
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy