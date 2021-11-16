ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose Police Log: Oct. 21-Nov. 6, 2021

By Scappoose Police Department
Portland Tribune
This week's calls include: an uncooperative shoplifter, an intoxicated customer and stolen gasoline.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Police were dispatched to the report of a theft at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the suspect was not being cooperative with the employees and threatening them. Following the investigation, a 72-year-old woman was cited and released and trespassed from the location.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Police responded to the report of a possible drunk driver. The reporting party stated that a customer was at the location picking up their order appeared to be under the influence. Following the investigation, a man was taken into custody for DUII and transported to jail where he was booked and released.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 33000 block of Northwest EJ Smith Road. It was determined the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of the owner. The vehicle was recovered the next day on Schaffer Road in Columbia County by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Police were dispatched to the report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the 33000 block of Southeast Myrtle Street. This case is pending further suspect information.

Friday, Oct. 29

Police made a warrant arrest in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. A man was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of St. Helens Municipal Court. He was transported to the Columbia County Jail, where he was lodged on his warrant.

Monday, Nov. 1

Police took a report of a theft at Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant. It was reported that a customer stole over $300 from the cash register and left. This case is pending further suspect information and identification.

Friday, Nov. 5

Police took a report of a theft at Jackpot Food Market. It was reported that the suspect driving a Chevy Silverado did not pay for over $70 worth of gas before leaving. This case is pending further suspect information.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported. However, a woman was cited for failure to yield and driving uninsured.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

