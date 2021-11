London’s top market had another weak session as the FTSE 100 was dragged down by the oil majors and caution on Wall Street BP and Shell helped to tip the FTSE into the red as their value waned on the back of crude oil prices tumbling to six-week lows.London was again the weakest performer of the day amid rising inflation concerns, but saw its European rivals finally join it in the red.The FTSE 100 closed 35.24 points, or 0.48%, lower at 7,255.96 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “European stocks have been altogether more resilient this...

