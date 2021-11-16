ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ingraham Angle - Monday, November 15

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, November 15

TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Outnumbered - Monday, November 22

MARKETS
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Tuesday, November 23

BRET BAIER
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's 'team of incompetents,' Rittenhouse case

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: You can never really predict accurately what the jury is thinking. I do believe that the prosecution failed to reach a standard of guilty by the law of Wisconsin.
POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Monday, November 15

ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Geraldo Rivera Criticizes Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, the top-rated Fox News host, faced criticism Thursday — including from a prominent colleague at his own network — after he announced plans for a documentary series featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The three-part series, “Patriot Purge,” is set to...
ENTERTAINMENT

