High School

IHSAA Student-Athlete Tip of the Week – 11-15-21

By Admin
hanovercentralathletics.com
 5 days ago

IHSAA Student-Athlete Tip of the Week (11-15-21) “Promoting Education Based Athletics in Indiana”. When teams/individuals are on a losing streak, it is easy to point fingers and and...

hanovercentralathletics.com

hanovercentralathletics.com

Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Thomas Jefferson Middle School 35 – 15

In the first game of the Munster Invitational, the Hanover Wildcats 7th grade team defeated Thomas Jefferson Middle School by the score of 35-15. The Wildcats jumped out quickly in the first quarter to a big lead and never let it go. The scoring was spread out by a host of Wildcats including Greg Sheppard and Anthony Layman leading the way. All players contributed to their first win of the invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL
hanovercentralathletics.com

Bryce Noble Commits to Taylor University

Senior cross country and track athlete Bryce Noble signed his Letter of Intent to continue his career at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Bryce will be studying chemistry and computer sciences. Bryce is the son of Traci and David Noble. Bryce is one of Hanover’s best and has gone to the State Meet three times representing both cross country and track. We wish Bryce the best in the future!!
UPLAND, IN
hanovercentralathletics.com

Football: Parker 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year; 9 Wildcats earn All-GSSC honors

Parker 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year; 9 Wildcats earn All-GSSC honors. (CEDAR LAKE, IN) The Greater South Shore Conference (GSSC) has announced its 2021 football All-Conference selections, and Hanover Central High School is well-represented, led by its head coach Brian Parker. For a second straight season, Parker was named...
CEDAR LAKE, IN
hanovercentralathletics.com

Freshman Basketball Game at Chesterton on Monday, Nov. 22

The girls “C” Team basketball game at Chesterton will be played on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:00. Chesterton is a “cashless” school. We received this message from them:. Chesterton High School is a cashless gate and therefore there will be no cash purchases available at the gate. You can purchase your tickets via the link below, by scanning the QR code at the gate, or by a credit card at the gate. Once you purchase the ticket, please watch the below video on how to redeem your ticket on game day. Upon arrival, please be sure to pull up your ticket or self-validate screen prior to entering the building. Thanks for your help in this matter and please drive safely.
CHESTERTON, IN
State
Indiana State
hanovercentralathletics.com

Boys Basketball Opens Season

The boys’ basketball team will begin their season on Saturday, Nov. 20th with a scrimmage against Culver Military Academy beginning at 10:00 a.m. This is the debut of our 21-22 team and our new coach, Brad Stangel. Typically, we collect canned goods as entry to this game. These canned goods go to a local food pantry. So, please bring 4 canned goods as entry to the game!!
BASKETBALL
Times Herald-Record

Football: Pleasantville advances to Class B state semifinals on last-second field goal

MIDDLETOWN — It was up and it was good. Pleasantville quarterback Michael LaCapria put down the hold and John McCarthy booted home a game-winning 22-yard field goal with just over two seconds left to play. Pleasantville defeated Port Jervis, 23-22, in a Class B state regional game on Saturday afternoon at Middletown High School. With the win, the Panthers advance to the state semifinals. Their last state title was back in 2017.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
hanovercentralathletics.com

Wrestling Begins Tuesday!!

Our wrestling team will travel to Highland on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd for its first team match. Tickets will be available at the door and masks are encouraged. Please social distance yourself and sit within family units. Visitor seating is in Sections 12 and 13. The match can be viewed via live streaming at: nfhsnetwork.com (pay-per-view). Once on the website, search Highland High School and choose your game.
HIGHLAND, IN
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett-McQuaid state quarterfinal game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night’s Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett High School and McQuaid Jesuit High School has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. There was a COVID outbreak on McQuaid’s team, a Catholic high school from Rochester, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Saturday. Kickoff was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at […]
BUFFALO, NY
hanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Basketball Looks for Bounce Back Game

Hanover looks for a bounce back game against Lake Central on Saturday at home at 2:30. After falling to Highland thirty-four to twenty-six. On the other side of the coin Lake Central is looking to keep their winning streak alive after beating Penn thirty-four to twenty-seven and looking to win against Bishop Noll tonight.
HIGHLAND, IN

