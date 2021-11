Zaya Wade proves that she truly is the new fashion girl. Wade, 14, continues to strive for chic moments both on the ‘gram and off, which shows her aptitude for the glitzy industry. For her latest ensemble, Wade sported a gray Thom Browne look that featured a ribbed button-up polo top and a skirt that had box pleats that were decked out in stripes that incorporated the signature Browne colors: red, white and blue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) When it came down to the shoes, Wade sported a pair of crisp white low-top sneakers...

