Huawei, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to make its comeback in the premium or flagship category with the launch of the Huawei Mate 50 series smartphones. Now, it is being reported that the phones in this lineup will be launched in the first quarter of 2022 but no specific timeline has been revealed by the company. If the previous reports are to be believed, then the launch is likely to happen in March 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO