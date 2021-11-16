ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spurs chief Rastrick happy for Markanday after Prem 2 Player of Month award

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham striker Dilan Markanday has been named Premier League 2 Player of the Month for October. The 20-year-old scored four goals in as many games over the course of last month, as well as making his first team debut away to Vitesse in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dilan Markanday makes a mark at Tottenham and thinks big

After creating history by becoming the first British Asian to play a first-team game for Tottenham it is little surprise that Dilan Markanday is dreaming big. Markanday, born in Barnet to Indian parents, broke new boundaries when he came on as a substitute in Spurs’ Europa Conference League game against Vitesse Arnhem last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dilan Markanday: First British Asian to play for Tottenham dreaming big after making history

After creating history by becoming the first British Asian to play a first-team game for Tottenham Hotspur, it is little surprise that Dilan Markanday is dreaming big.Markanday, born in Barnet to Indian parents, broke new boundaries when he came on as a substitute in Spurs’ Europa Conference League game against Vitesse Arnhem last month.His achievement has rightly been celebrated as a significant moment for the player, the club and the community, but the 20-year-old, who has been nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the month for October, does not want to stop there.He is dreaming of a one-club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League 2#Competitive Game#First Team#Spurs#Tottenham#Premier League 2 Player#Academy#British#Asian#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Fonseca retains Prem ambitions after Spurs, Newcastle frustration

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca remains hopeful of landing a Premier League job. Fonseca, 48, came close to becoming Tottenham boss in the summer. Fonseca was also a target for Newcastle before they appointed Eddie Howe earlier this week. But The Sun says Fonseca is relaxed about his future. And the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

20-year-old Tottenham starlet reacts after winning PL 2 monthly award

Tottenham Hotspur U-23 prospect Dilan Markanday wins the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for October. According to the official website of Tottenham Hotspur, Dilan Markanday has been awarded the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for October. He is one of the most promising players in the youth division and was consistent in his performances over the last few months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Magic Mo: Mohamed Salah Wins Player and Goal of the Month Awards

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for October 2021. In doing so, he beat Ben Chilwell, Maxwell Cornet, Phil Foden, Valentino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans who were also shortlisted. Surprisingly this is the first time this season that he is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward named Premier League EA Player of the Month for October as Thomas Tuchel lands manager's award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the EA Player of the Month for October, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel taking the manager's award. Salah scored a hat-trick to inspire Liverpool to a 5-0 win over rivals Manchester United and netted outstanding individual goals against both Manchester City - which incidentally was named Goal of the Month - and at Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool star Mo Salah wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for October after netting five goals for Jurgen Klopp's side - including hat-trick against Man United

Liverpool F.C., Jürgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Premier League Player of the Month, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, Ben Chilwell, Queensland Reds, Premier League. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for October after registering five goals and four assists for the Reds. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal chiefs happy to continue backing Arteta in market

Arsenal will continue to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer window, reports have claimed. The Gunners spent big last summer in a bid to overhaul their current squad. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares were brought in for a total of around £140m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dilan Markanday: 'I hope I can inspire Asian players with dreams like mine'

Football Focus meets Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dilan Markanday, who earlier this season became the first British Asian to play for the club's first team, and who hopes to inspire other Asian players to follow their footballing dreams. Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 20 November at 12:00 GMT on BBC...
WORLD
FanSided

NBA: Individual player awards at the one-month mark of the season

NBA MVP – Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry is clearly the most valuable player so far this season. The Warriors have the best record in the league at 11-1, and Curry is averaging 28 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds a game on 45/40/95 shooting splits. Not only is his team winning, but he has the stats to back it up.
NBA
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter praises Steele after Prem debut

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised Jason Steele after defeat at Aston Villa. Steele made his Premier League debut for Albion in goal. "Jason was excellent, he did everything we asked of him," said Potter. "He made some saves and produced some good distribution." He also said: "It's about taking the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Why Spurs fans should be happy for DeMar DeRozan’s success with the Bulls

There have been a lot of surprising teams in this young NBA season. Some for bad reasons, like the bottom-dwelling Pelicans, and some for good ones, like the East-leading Wizards. Among the latter group are DeMar DeRozan’s Bulls. The former Spur has been fantastic in Chicago, even garnering some early...
NBA
fctucson.com

2021 Player Award Winners

Voting has ended and the winners of the 2021 Player Awards are here. FC Tucson ended its 2021 season by hosting an awards ceremony at Charro Del Rey, the official caterer of the USL League One club. Five awards were given out to players, recognizing their work on and off...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the reaction after Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds in the Premier League. After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure truly got underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of 12 games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Follow all the latest reaction below, live. Read More Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager sacked, Laurent Blanc could succeed himLewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy