11/12/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – The Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Pekhon, Shan State in Myanmar was attacked by Tatmadaw military fire on Tuesday, November 9. The windows and pews of the church were damaged from the attack, but there were no human casualties. The attack was perpetrated by Myanmar’s military junta, which seeks to dominate over local militias. This is not the first time that this cathedral has suffered an attack from military fire. In June, the cathedral was also attacked by the same forces.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO