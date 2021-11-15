ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER-What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-prices-rise-with-few-us-government-brakes-available-2021-11-09 that hit a seven-year high above...

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
What should Biden do about inflation? Mostly sit tight

Many Americans were shocked by last month’s 6.2 percent leap in the consumer price index over last year’s figure, despite economists warnings for months that rising inflation was a normal and temporary byproduct of the recovering U.S. economy. Consumer demand is surging as COVID restrictions ease, they say, but products are in limited supply because of pandemic-driven difficulties getting goods manufactured and delivered. Still Americans are growing frustrated, and President Biden is facing dismal new approval numbers, ratcheting up fears among Democrats about what this might mean for next year’s midterm elections. But what can a president realistically do? The Gazette asked economist Jeffrey A. Frankel, James W. Harpel Professor of Capital Formation and Growth at Harvard Kennedy School, about what tools Biden has and how political expediency might affect the administration’s decision-making. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
FACTBOX-When have the United States and IEA pulled from oil reserves previously?

(Adds information on US-based SPR releases) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States has asked some of the world's biggest economies to release oil from their strategic reserves, a rare request from Washington https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17 that is meant to help temper rising fuel costs. While the United States and its allies have coordinated oil reserve releases before, this is the first time they have involved China. Notably, the unprecedented move does not directly involve the Paris-based International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, and China an affiliate. The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and its website lists one of its major roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil." However, the IEA says its emergency response efforts are not meant to respond to rising prices. There have been three previous emergency releases coordinated by the IEA. Year Amount of oil Reason for release released 2011 60 million barrels, Loss of crude supply with 30 mln coming from disruptions in from the United Libya and other States countries 2005 60 mln bbls, with Supply disruptions from 20.8 mln from the Hurricane Katrina United States 1991 17.3 mln U.S. To minimize market barrels disruptions during Persian Gulf War after Iraq invaded Kuwait The United States also periodically releases oil on its own, sometimes through Congressionally legislated sales. However, Washington has also released from its strategic reserve through exchange agreements, similar to loans, with private companies, often in the wake of local natural disasters. The companies have to repay by a certain date, with additional premium barrels as interest. Year Amount Reason released 2017 5.2 million Supply disruptions from barrels Hurricane Harvey 2012 1 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Isaac 2008 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike 2006 750,000 bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 2006 767,000 bbls Closure in the Sabine Neches ship channel from a barge accident 2005 9.8 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Katrina 2004 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Ivan 2002 98,000 bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Lili 2000 About 30 mln To establish an emergency bbls fuel source in the U.S. Northeast 2000 1 mln bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 1999 11 mln bbls To exchange crude grades for Maya crude 1996 900,416 bbls ARCO Pipe Line Company blockage (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
Biden's push to tap oil reserves faces major hurdle

India has reportedly rejected the latest call to release the strategic petroleum reserves made earlier this week by US President Joe Biden, who insists that the measure would temper rallying crude oil prices. The US administration reached out to some of the world's largest oil-consuming states, including China, India, Japan,...
With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
Senator Joe Manchin boasts the ‘coal market has never been hotter’

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin boasted about the price of coal in West Virginia during a hearing on energy prices Tuesday. "I can tell you, the coal market in West Virginia has never been hotter," Mr Manchin said. Mr Manchin's wealth is built on coal companies. He owns holdings valued between $1m and $5m in Enersystems, Inc, a coal brokerage firm that he founded. Last year he made $491,000 from his holdings at the company, which doubles his annual Senate salary. Social media users were predictably unimpressed by the senator's boasting, pointing out his closeness to the industry and the...
Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
