Intraday market analysis: Gold approaches supply zone

The US dollar recovered with the end of last week's trading, leading to the selling of gold, which moved to the $1843 support level before closing around $1846. In the same week, the price of gold jumped towards the resistance level of $1877, its highest in five months. Despite the decline, the price of gold is still gaining momentum due to increasing inflation concerns and investor fears about new infections with the Coronavirus and the return of restrictions. The price of the yellow metal recorded a weekly decline of 0.3%, but it decreased by only 2% since the beginning of the year until now after declining by 9% over the year.

