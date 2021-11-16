Intraday market analysis: Gold approaches supply zone

There could be a replay of the seasonality/Thanksgiving price action that we've seen in past BTC runs. After a 50% move higher in the month of October, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has desperately needed a pullback. Now roughly halfway through November, market players have graciously been given that pullback. While I've spent time in the last year covering numerous crypto assets like Litecoin (LTC-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD), and ZCash (ZEC-USD), it has been over a year since I've covered Bitcoin as the sole focus of an article. I believe it's a good time to revisit my thoughts on BTC and highlight some of the reasons why I'm looking to stack more sats on a deeper pullback.
