Intraday market analysis: Gold approaches supply zone

FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the articleGold continues on its way up as investors seek to hedge against inflationary pressures. The rally picked up steam after a break above the triple top at 1833. Price action is grinding up along a rising trendline. The bulls are pushing towards 1884, a major resistance where last June’s...

FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of short-term recovery

Good morning Crypto traders! No big changes from yesterday, Crypto market remains under bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness, especially now when we see strong daily reversal on stocks, just watch out for intraday pullbacks. Two days ago Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Discussed that Bitcoin Can Become $100 Trillion Asset Class, but looking at the Microstrategy chart compared to Bitcoin, we can see a corrective movement within downtrend, so »buy the rumor, sell the news« ?
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price must hold above $0.000042 to avoid catastrophic outlook

Shiba Inu price lost over 4.60% to trade at $0.000042 amid fake giveaway scams. SHIB has formed a descending triangle pattern over the past few days. A bearish engulfing candle near $0.000044 level is signaling that sellers have the upper hand. Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since Nov. 18,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing another descending structure at 1.1230, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1277. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1195 and then start another correction with the target at 1.1350. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the descending wave at 1.3396,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin bulls grow impatient, trying to push DOGE price to $0.26

Dogecoin price has been under some downward pressure for most of November. DOGE price sees bulls not able to wait for solid support to restart an uptrend. If bulls could regain control off the green ascending trend line, expect a restore of the uptrend. Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen its price...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar strong ahead of US first-tier events

The dollar extended its gains, reaching fresh 2021 highs vs the EUR and the GBP. EUR/USD bottomed for the day at 1.1225, while GBP/USD fell to 1.3341. The sour tone of global indexes and higher government bond yields fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN: Mexican peso accelerates slide to fresh eight-month lows, above 21.20

The Mexican peso among the worst performers on Tuesday. Caution across financial markets and the Turkish lira crisis weighs on sentiment. USD/MXN about to post the third-highest daily close in one year. The USD/MXN is rising for the fourth consecutive day and it accelerated during the American session, climbing to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: The big day has arrived for this cross

AUD/NZD outlook into the RBNZ event is bullish on a 25BP hike. Traders are fully pricing in a 25bp hike, although 50bp is the biggest risk. The RBNZ meets today and analysts are overwhelmingly expecting a 25bp hike rather than 50bp. This is where the risk is for the cross. A 50bp increase will see the kiwi fly considering the market has clipped it wings on the basis that a hike has been well telegraphed for a long time.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Selling Opportunities

The US dollar recovered with the end of last week's trading, leading to the selling of gold, which moved to the $1843 support level before closing around $1846. In the same week, the price of gold jumped towards the resistance level of $1877, its highest in five months. Despite the decline, the price of gold is still gaining momentum due to increasing inflation concerns and investor fears about new infections with the Coronavirus and the return of restrictions. The price of the yellow metal recorded a weekly decline of 0.3%, but it decreased by only 2% since the beginning of the year until now after declining by 9% over the year.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 7.17% to $282.69 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.80 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Olympus Price Analysis: OHM Coin Gains 11% During The Intraday

The OHM coin price slips below the several EMA’s during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $132 million. OHM/BTC pair is trading positive by 8.8% at 0.01309436 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the OHM coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves below the yellow line and guarantee an OHM downtrend as long as prices are below the moving average.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin Is Approaching My Buy Zone

There could be a replay of the seasonality/Thanksgiving price action that we've seen in past BTC runs. After a 50% move higher in the month of October, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has desperately needed a pullback. Now roughly halfway through November, market players have graciously been given that pullback. While I've spent time in the last year covering numerous crypto assets like Litecoin (LTC-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD), and ZCash (ZEC-USD), it has been over a year since I've covered Bitcoin as the sole focus of an article. I believe it's a good time to revisit my thoughts on BTC and highlight some of the reasons why I'm looking to stack more sats on a deeper pullback.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold analysis: Finds support at 1,850.00

The yellow metal bounced off the resistance of the 1,875.00 level, on Tuesday. The following decline ended at midnight to Wednesday, as the price found support in the 1,850.00 mark. Note that the price recently has been bouncing between round price levels. By the middle of Wednesday's trading hours, a recovery from the 1,850.00 level was taking place.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index keeps bullish momentum

The pound continues to retreat after Britain’s growth fell short of expectations in Q3. A break below September’s low at 1.3420 has invalidated the latest rebound, putting buyers on the defensive once again. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may ease the bearish push momentarily. A bounce could...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Returns to support zone

The resistance of the 131.40 mark was held on Wednesday, and the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate declined to the support zone at 130.63/130.90. On Thursday morning, the rate was located in the zone and below the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 130.85. A decline below the support...
CURRENCIES

