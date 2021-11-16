ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Continental meats take bigger slice of UK cooked meat market

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the current health crisis, sliced cooked meat and continental meats struggled to find growth. However, for the 12 weeks ending 5 September 2021, volumes are up 12% year on year, and up 30% on the same period in 2019. Branded continental meats account for 9% of volumes in...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Meat substitutes are still tricky to market to consumers despite pandemic growth

The plant-based/meat alternative market has been growing for years, but it was during the pandemic that its profile soared. Meat substitutes remain relatively niche products, however. So how can its proponents break through to consumers?. Caroline Roux, associate professor of marketing at the John Molson School of Business, and Daniella...
AGRICULTURE
Only In Massachusetts

The Best Little Meat Market In Massachusetts Has Been Wowing Meat Lovers Since 1965

For those of us who have lived in the Bay State, we know there are plenty of places to find amazing food here. Some of the best restaurants, bakeries, seafood markets, and meat markets in the country can be found in Massachusetts. One of the best meat markets in Massachusetts, McKinnon’s Meat Market, has been a go-to place for many to purchase fresh cuts of beef, steak, lamb, and more for well over 50 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
napervillemagazine.com

Have Meat, Will Travel

Appears in the December 2021 issue. Jody and Beth Osmund recognize that, for most people, it’s the unrivaled flavor of their farm-raised meat that keeps customers coming back for more. Black Angus beef, as well as Duroc and Hampshire pork, are raised at their Cedar Valley Sustainable Farm (cedarvalleysustainable.com) in Ottawa. Packages can be picked up at Solemn Oath Brewery each month, including CSA shares as well as smaller packages—ground beef and pork or sample packs filled with steaks, chicken, and chops—perfect for the holidays. But the Osmunds also say that every CSA is a vote for localizing food production closer to home. When COVID struck last year, everyone wanted to buy local, but consumer options were limited because the country’s food system is monopolized. “What we’ve lost,” says Jody, “is resiliency and redundancy.”
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacturing.com

JBS Enters Cultivated Meat Market With Acquisition, $100M Investment

SÃO PAULO — JBS, the largest global protein company and the world's second-largest food industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire control of Spanish company BioTech Foods. The deal signals the company's entry into the cultivated protein market, which consists of producing food from animal cells and includes investment in building a new plant in Spain to scale up production. Along with the acquisition, JBS is also announcing the setting up of Brazil's first cultivated protein research & development (R&D) center. In all, JBS will channel US$ 100 million to the two projects.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Market#Meats#Product Market#Food Waste#Uk#Ahdb#Continental Hams#Smoked Bavarian#Salami#Continental Meat
Woodlands Online& LLC

White Turkey Meat Vs. Dark Turkey Meat: Which Is Healthier?

When it comes to poultry preferences, we all have our personal favorite: white turkey meat or dark turkey meat. And there's no time like holidays to debate which is best. You might dig into the plentiful pile of turkey breast, which is typically considered the "healthier" choice. You can probably eat more turkey that way, right?
HOUSTON, TX
The Poultry Site

Demand for meat and poultry packaging to increase

According to a food packaging study from The Freedonia Group, the continued expansion of the case-ready meat, poultry and seafood segment will drive demand for traditional packaging items such as film, trays, absorbent pads and bags. Special attention will be placed on longer product shelf life, which the group believes...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
SPY

Love Cooked Meat? These Meat Thermometers Deliver Consistent Results Every Time

There are a lot of tools in the kitchen that, unless you cook a lot, you probably don’t need. A meat thermometer might seem like one of those things, but it’s not. In fact, it’s probably one of the most useful tools you may have never actually used. There are a lot of tricks that professional chefs know for figuring out “doneness” when cooking meat. You may be familiar with the thumb to each finger method which has you compare the firmness of the various parts of your hand to the steak you’re cooking, but this heavily relies on having practiced...
LIFESTYLE
CharlotteObserver.com

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Whole-Cut Vegan Meats

Redefine Meat newly launched plant-based whole cuts that are being introduced to high-end restaurants, offering premium alternatives to beef, lamb and more. The taste and texture of these meatless products are said to "achieve a level of product quality comparable to high-quality animal meat" and they offer chefs more freedom when it comes to enhancing their menus with plant-based options.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

UK: BBQs and meat consumption declined in 2021

As Covid-19 restrictions eased this summer, and foodservice re-opened at reduced capacity, the number of BBQs declined. Compared to summer 2020, BBQs lessened by 26% to 80 million occasions, down 29 million from the previous year. In comparison to 2019 figures, however, BBQ occasions were sustained. BBQs peaked in June...
RETAIL
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Meat firm Pilgrim's UK acquires Randall Parker Foods

Meat supplier Pilgrim’s UK has announced the acquisition of lamb processor Randall Parker Foods (RPF) as it continues to expand across the animal protein sector. RPF’s two manufacturing facilities – an abattoir in Powys processing up to 20,000 lambs a week and a retail packing plant in Andover – would form part of its Dalehead Foods division, Pilgrim's UK said.
BUSINESS
Simply Recipes

How to Braise Any Meat or Vegetable

Braising renders tender, pull-apart meat (and vegetables) with rich flavor for an impressive dinner party entree or Sunday supper. My favorite dishes using this method include short ribs in red wine, chicken thighs with mushrooms, cabbage in vegetable stock, and whole cauliflower in tomato sauce. With a few fundamental techniques,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy