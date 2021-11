FIRST ON FOX – Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday introduced legislation that would block President Biden from requiring the employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2021 would ban executive agencies from requiring federal contractors' employees to get vaccinated and require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report the ways in which a federal contractor mandate has created job losses and disrupted worker performance and the national supply chain within 180 days of the legislation's passage.

