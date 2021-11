Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.

