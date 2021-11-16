ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Halo the Series' Teaser For Paramount Plus

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the twentieth anniversary of Xbox, the Paramount Plus streaming service released the first teaser for its upcoming live-action Halo series that debuts in 2022. Details include the series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief,...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
cosmicbook.news

Predator 5 'Prey' Reveals First Look

Disney's 20th Century Studios reveals the title and first look for Predator 5 which is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder. The official title is Prey with the details including the flick is a prequel movie set 300 years in the past, when the alien hunters first came to Earth.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Feature In The Works, ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Filming To Begin Next Year

EXCLUSIVE: Last Kingdom fanatics gearing themselves up for next year’s fifth and final season have something extra to smile about, a Netflix feature film is in the works. Delivering the announcement at today’s London MCM Comic Con, Alexander Dreymon, who stars as protagonist Uhtred and exec produces the historical drama, unveiled Carnival Films’ Seven Kings Must Die. Filming on the two-hour feature will begin early next year in Budapest, shortly before the final 10-part season drops on Netflix. Dreymon will reprise his lead role and will be joined by many of the series cast, along with some new faces. While next year’s season five...
TV & VIDEOS
netflixlife.com

51 best Netflix shows (November 2021)

It’s already been such a good year for Netflix original shows so far. The list of the best Netflix shows of 2021 is getting longer as Netflix rolls out new hit shows week after week at the end of 2021. Netflix usually saves a bunch of good shows and movies...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Charlie Murphy
Person
Bokeem Woodbine
Person
Halsey
Person
Shabana Azmi
Person
Pablo Schreiber
Person
Danny Sapani
Laredo Morning Times

Starz Sets 'Power Book IV: Force' for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and rewriting local rules on a quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Leaving Netflix Tonight Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Only a few hours left before you can watch Discovery on Netflix. When Star Trek: Discovery premiered back in 2017, it launched on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) in North America and Netflix in the rest of the countries making the series available to be seen by Trekkies worldwide. The arrangement has been going on for three seasons, but it will now apparently end tonight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Newest Marvel TV Series Arrives on Hulu

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel's MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they've been pitching it for a decade.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Halo Games#Video Game#Original Series#Covenant#Cortana#Spartan
seattlepi.com

'Fatal Attraction' Series Ordered at Paramount Plus, Lizzy Caplan to Star

The series is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. Caplan will star as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. Glenn Close played Alex in the film version, earning herself an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination in the process. The role of Dan, played by Michael Douglas in the film, has yet to be cast.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Baymax TV series gets first teaser trailer to celebrate Disney Plus Day

The first trailer for the upcoming Baymax TV series has debuted as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations. Yes, that’s right, your personal healthcare companion is back for more adventures. Baymax! was first announced at Disney’s 2022 Investors Day presentation and is a spin-off to the wildly popular Big Hero 6.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Club 93.7

A New ‘Predator’ Movie Is Coming to Hulu

Fans of the Predator series have already been getting excited about the upcoming fifth film in the franchise (or seventh if you count the two Alien vs. Predators), and the first that’s a prequel to the 1987 classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers. Today, Disney (which now owns Fox, which held the Predator rights) announced that the movie will premiere next year on Hulu.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

X-Men '97 Animated Series Coming To Disney Plus

Confirming the rumors, Marvel has announced X-Men '97 will air on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2023, which is a revival of the classic animated series. The series pays homage to the original '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series and picks up right where the series left off with many of the same cast members from its original run returning as well as newcomers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Sitcom Exiting Netflix at the End of the Month

Netflix is getting rid of one of their funniest shows at the end of the month. On Nov. 29, Netflix will be removing the British sitcom Man Down. The series aired from 2013 to 2019 on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. Man Down joins a long list of programs...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Halo’ TV Series Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

A brief 30-second teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Halo TV series coming to Paramount+. The first teaser features the iconic main character of Halo, Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The trailer shows Schreiber donning the suit with shots showing the gloves, the 117 insignia, and a carving in his back that appears to resemble his helmet. The end of the trailer features a voice saying “Hello Master Chief,” which is most likely Cortana (Jen Taylor).
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Halo Live-Action TV Series Gets a Master Chief Teaser

Let’s not forget about the other mediums that Halo will be covering. The live-action Halo series will be debuting next year and in celebration of Halo’s birthday, we got an itty bitty Grunt-sized teaser, which is still like 6′ tall. Paramount+ released a short teaser featuring our boy, Master Chief....
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo The Series: First Teaser Trailer Released During Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase

The first teaser trailer for Microsoft and Xbox’s upcoming Halo TV series has been released and it features just a small snippet of what we can expect in the full show. Set to launch on Paramount+ next year, the show follows Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and Cortana, voiced by Jen Taylor. The teaser itself isn’t anything too wild – it features about what you’d expect from a Halo TV series teaser – but it’s still neat to see Master Chief’s iconic helmet in a live-action format such as this.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy