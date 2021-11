Leash pulling, which is not to be confused with leash aggression, is one of the more problematic behaviors dogs exhibit during walks. Sometimes, it can even feel like your dog is the one taking you for a walk instead of the other way around. No matter how much your pooch wants to get out and go, you need to stay in control. If you’ve ever wondered how to get a dog to stop pulling on their leash, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll get to the bottom of this frustrating behavior, so you can stop searching “how to train a dog not to pull on leash” once and for all.

