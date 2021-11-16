ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I don’t think it is morally right to accept players from overseas that aren’t vaccinated” Nick Kyrgios in strong oppose of unvaccinated players coming for the 2022 Australian Open

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 90 Nick Kyrgios got caught up in another unwanted controversy after his recent remarks on his new podcast ‘No Boundaries Podcast’ that he has started with his childhood friends James and Alex. In the podcast’s 2nd episode, Kyrgios gave his opinions on the upcoming 2022 Australian Open that has...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Metro International

Tennis-Kyrgios rows back on support for unvaccinated players

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios has rowed back on comments supporting unvaccinated athletes, saying it would not be “morally right” to let them play at the Australian Open. The 26-year-old generated headlines in Australia on Tuesday after calling for his home Grand Slam to be cancelled and saying it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Nick Kyrgios says Australian Open shouldn't go ahead in 2022

Nick Kyrgios says the 2022 Australian Open should be canceled rather than players needing to be fully vaccinated to compete. As debate continues to rage about whether or not unvaccinated tennis stars should be allowed to compete at Melbourne Park, Kyrgios believes next year's tournament should be scrapped altogether. The...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Kyrgios Calls For Australian Open To Be Cancelled

Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday called for the Australian Open to be cancelled, while unexpectedly showing sympathy to tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal his vaccination status. The mercurial Australian said he believed January's opening Grand Slam of the year should not go ahead out of...
TENNIS
ESPN

Nick Kyrgios backtracks, wants 2022 Australian Open to proceed

It appears Nick Kyrgios doesn't want the 2022 Australian Open canceled after all. Kyrgios caused a stir on Tuesday after declaring the biggest event on the annual Australian sporting calendar shouldn't proceed in January if it meant forcing competitors into being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "I don't think the Oz...
TENNIS
Daniel Andrews
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
#Vaccinations#No Boundaries Podcast#Victorian
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Not going to be satisfied with semifinal or quarterfinal,” Andy Roddick thinks Serena Williams is aiming big for 2022

Serena Williams is a force to be reckoned with, the 40-year-old is a 39-time grand slam champion, 23 of which are grand slam singles titles. In the span of 15 years, stretching from 2002 to 2017, Williams was ranked no. 1 in the world by the WTA on 8 separate occasions. On the 6th occasion, she retained the spot for 186 consecutive weeks, tying with German legend Steffi Graf. With a cumulative 317 weeks atop the list, Serena ranks behind Graf and Martina Navratilova. Along with elder sister Venus, she has won 3 Olympics doubles gold medals, to add to her singles gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Having turned pro in 1995, Serena Williams has been playing tennis for the entirety of her adult life.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

When Andy Roddick came to Roger Federer’s defence over Dijana Djokovic’s comments

Novak Djokovic is currently in his 7th year as world no. 1. The Serb has won over 80 titles, which include 20 grand slams. Despite being in the same league as his longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has never been held in equal esteem by fans. His presence has always been a thorn on the side of the ‘Fedal’ fans, who make up a vast majority. This treatment of Djokovic has always bugged his parents, who have never been shy about speaking against it. They have been fierce critics of Federer and Nadal. In one instance, Novak’s mother Dijana Djokovic called Roger Federer “arrogant”. This did not sit well with former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who promptly defended the Swiss Maestro.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Andy Murray to play Dominic Thiem, winner to meet Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

The 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship is set to begin from the 16th of December and will feature some of the top players during the 3-day tournament. It is an annual tournament held in Abu Dhabi every year with the first edition played in 2011. Rafael Nadal is a 5-time champion and the most successful player at the event and will also be the defending champion this year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘We’ll see’: Novak Djokovic reticent over whether he will play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev don’t advance tennis the way their elders did”: Patrick McEnroe

Former World No. 3 in Doubles and the doubles champion at the 1989 French Open, Patrick McEnroe recently talked about the new generation of players that are looking to overtake the reins of the sport going ahead. While the dominance of the Big-3, the trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is yet not challenged fully, glimpses have been there.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Sascha Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the new Big 4”: Mischa Zverev

Currently, the agent of his younger brother Alexander Zverev, former World No. 25 Mischa Zverev recently made a bold claim on the new generation of players overtaking the tennis scene. With the average age of players at the 2021 ATP Finals being less than 25 given the presence of the 34-year old Novak Djokovic, Mischa believes a new quartet of the Big-4 is coming up.
TENNIS

