AMD graphics card owners, I’m afraid it’s that time again where brand new drivers have just been released. Yes, we know, AMD releases new drivers practically every week. And by and large, the frequency is so high that we daresay that many of you often don’t bother updating to them at all. Or at least, not quite so regularly as they are released. – With the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042, however, if you are planning on dumping a good chunk of hours into this, then the update definitely seems to be worth your while as not only does it bring game ready support, but AMD is claiming that when compared to the prior driver release, this new one should significantly boost the game’s performance!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO