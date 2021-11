President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese president Xi Jinping that their responsibility as leaders of the US and China is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.Speaking at the outset of a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart, Mr Biden said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to establish guidelines for that competition.“It seems to me we need to establish some common-sense guardrails, to be clear and honest where we disagree, and...

