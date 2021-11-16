ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Solana-powered Genopets is redefining NFT gaming with its Move-to-Earn concept

By Samuel Wan ·
cryptoslate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenopets is the world’s first Move-to-Earn NFT game in which players are rewarded for staying active. The past couple of months have seen the rise of Play-to-Earn games, such as Axie Infinity, as people look for additional forms of income during these uncertain times. But Move-to-Earn puts a different...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Upcoming play-to-earn game delivers $2 million in NFT sales in under 2 weeks

Hosted on Shopify, the launch sale for LitCraft Nysperience allows players to purchase unique and powerful NFT game assets in anticipation of the game’s release. Described as a combination of Minecraft, Pokémon and Candy Crush set in a Tolkien-like fantasy universe, LitCraft Nysperience (“Nysperience”) is making an early splash with its limited-time nonfungible token (NFT) launch sale, offering Epic Genesis LitPets and Epic Genesis Land Lots for sale as NFTs. These NFT assets are the most powerful and unique items Nysperience has to offer and will only be available during this initial launch event: 5,000 LitPets and 19,500 Land Lots in total. The sale began in early October and has already sold through 3 traunches out of 5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

NFT game Axie Infinity’s play-to-earn ambitions may be in trouble as retention numbers threaten to slip

The discussion surrounding NFTs, blockchain, and their incorporation into gaming continues to rage, and a recent study into one of the biggest blockchain-gaming success stories has added yet more fuel to the fire. The research project, authored by a team at research and consultancy firm Naavik, seems to lend credence to the idea that the potential for earning while you play in NFT-based game Axie Infinity might, after all, be a pipe dream.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

MEXC Global & Bybit Bring Genopets, the World’s First Move-to-Earn NFT Game to Launchpad to Raise Awareness for an Active Lifestyle

Genopets, a free-to-play, move-to-earn NFT mobile game that rewards players for staying active in their daily lives, has recently announced a partnership with leading digital asset exchanges MEXC Global and Bybit for their debut launch of $GENE token. Genopets was born from the team’s vision to find a way to...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Axie Infinity guild CGU helps players enter the fantasy play-to-earn NFT game with 'scholarships'

Axie Infinity, a monster-battling NFT game, has been gaining a lot of traction with over $600 million Axies bought and sold in the past month. Each Axie is a nonfungible token, or NFT, minted on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Similar in theme to Nintendo's Pokemon series, Axies come in different rarity types, with varying strengths and attributes, with the strongest fetching very high prices on the game's marketplace. Players earn Smooth Love Potions (SLPs) by completing daily quests, defeating monsters and battling other players in arenas with their Axies. SLPs can then be sold in exchange for various cryptocurrencies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Axie Infinity#Alchemize#Genopet Nft
investing.com

Spielworks Integrates Wax — To Expand Its NFT Gaming Ecosystem

Spielworks Integrates Wax — To Expand Its NFT Gaming Ecosystem. Reports say that Spielworks will expand its NFT gaming ecosystem with WAX. Spielworks’ Wombat wallet will now support top NFT projects. Users of Wombat wallet will have the chance to play WAX-based games and services. One of the leading blockchain...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Era7: Game of Truth, a Brand New Innovative Play-to-Earn NFT Trading Card Game, Hits GameFi

Deploying the concepts of GameFi in the exciting combination of DeFi and NFT technologies, upcoming Play-to-Earn trading card game Era7: Game of Truth has successfully closed its first round of fundraising. Investors include some of the most renowned VCs and institutions in blockchain: HashKey, Huobi, OKCoin, Binary Capital, DAG, Waterdrip, Dreamseeker, BTC12, Tembusu and Mobox.
GAMBLING
noobfeed.com

NFT’s Now Moving Into The Gaming World

NFT’s, also known as Non Fungible Tokens; it’s an emerging technology that is yet to become commercialized, in fact, not many people are even aware of what NFT’s actually are. However, its potential is being realized by a handful of commercial entities and gaming organizations. NFTs are a new form of digital ownership that is revolutionizing the gaming industry. They are redefining what it means to own a game. The first thing you need to understand about NFTs is that they can’t be pirated. If an illegal downloader tries to download your game, the only things they will get are useless files because NFTs are tied to your private key. Your private key is impossible for them to steal or pirate because it’s just a string of numbers that you have on your computer, not something physical like a CD or DVD.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
CoinTelegraph

NFT game powers new digital economy and the future of the metaverse

There have been many new applications of blockchain technology in recent years. However, many believe the best real-world use cases for this technology are yet to come. Some believe this will take shape in the metaverse, the next believable iteration of the internet. With the metaverse, any participant can enter a virtual world that will connect different environments. This differs greatly from most people’s assumption that the metaverse is restricted to virtual reality (VR), a fact that is not by any means true. In addition to VR, the metaverse is set to include interactive and realistic assets, the ability to move from place to place (or teleport) and take advantage of strategy and problem-solving in a digital setting.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

HeroPark adds new dimension to gaming by introducing NFT-based GameFi and play-to-earn ecosystem

In traditional pay-to-play gaming, a user needs to pay for unlocking special features of the games or certain levels, characters, heroes, or weapons. What if users could play immersive games and be paid for them? What if centralized game firms lose the profit to users? What if you could own in-game objects and earn from them tokens with real-world monetary value instead of paying for them?
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

4Players redefines in-game voice ready for the metaverse

4Players has released the Early Access version of its communication software, 4Players ODIN. Developed by the German games industry veterans responsible for the renowned TeamSpeak software, ODIN represents a new generation of in-game voice tools. This out-of-the-box solution offers 3D voice chat for games and apps with ultra low latency and crystal clear voice transmission.
VIDEO GAMES
financemagnates.com

Meta Legends Moves Forward With NFT Sale

NFTs are being used in everything these days. Arts are tokenizing their work and selling it to their fans and they can be seemingly used in everything. One of these is gaming as NFTs are often used there to represent in-game items, characters, rewards, and so on. This application of...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Good Gaming Inc. Announces Latest Updates For Its NFT Game MicroBuddies And The Release Of Its New Beta 2.0

The Company Creates An Additional Matic Fee To Increase Revenue Streams. Good Gaming, Inc. is pleased to announce new updates for its first to market blockchain NFT game Microbuddies and the release date for its latest beta testing format, Beta 2.0. The Beta 2.0 version is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST. Pertinent game updates in their respective categories are highlighted below:
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock Now For Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock for its normal price ($299) at Amazon right now. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon   The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and a pair of detachable “Joy-Con” controllers on either side. The console comes with a “dock” accessory that allows you to play games on your TV — often in a higher resolution. The consoles hybrid...
RETAIL
cryptopolitan.com

Talecraft announces NFT gaming metaverse

• Game developers believe their medieval metaverse will be a success. • Talecraft has several reputable companies supporting its NFT project. The technological future is close, and cryptocurrencies will be part of the NFT market. Recently the video game website Talecraft showed its new project that consists of a medieval metaverse in which non-fungible tokens enter.
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

Splinterlands: NFT-based trading card game isn’t your only Play-To-Earn option on the market

Trading cards, especially rare and old ones, have always been particularly valuable. Just last month, a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card from 1909 sold for USD $6.6 million, beating the previous record set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card by more than a million dollars. But what happens when you combine the latest trends in modernity with something so quaintly archaic? The answer, as it turns out, is an explosively successful NFT-based trading card game: Splinterlands.
GAMBLING
The Verge

Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset will bring the bass to PS5

After releasing a fleet of gaming products geared toward Xbox and PC, Razer is finally giving the PS5 a little love with two new Kaira wireless headsets, the $99.99 Kaira and the $199.99 Kaira Pro. They aren’t carbon copies of the Xbox versions, either. Razer made a color palette swap to a white / black colorway, and there’s leatherette covering the ear cups, as opposed to a piece of breathable mesh fabric. But that’s not all.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy