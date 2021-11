What are the implications of the virtual summit held between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping? And what does it mean for markets?. The three-and-a-half-hour video call was longer than expected, and warmer than expected. There's no doubt it is a rapprochement. It may hint at a change in economic policy, stressing as Biden did the "unfair trade and economic practices" from China. There's the need to protect American workers, Biden said, presumably from Chinese subsidies that create artificially low prices, and any kind of intellectual-property theft. No mention of tariffs.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO