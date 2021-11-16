ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymore, MO

Ray-Pec students repairing car to be donated to veteran

By Raymore Journal
theraymorejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students in the Raymore-Peculiar High School Enterprise...

theraymorejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Raymore, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Peculiar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#High School#Design#First Responder#Charity#The Raymore Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy