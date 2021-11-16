High School Scoreboard Show Playoffs "Pick-6" Rankings
With the first round of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs completed, all but two “Pick-6” teams across all eight classifications were victorious and advanced to the round of 16. However, in 7A, No. 2 seed Colquitt, who wrapped up the regular season at No. 6 in the 7A “Pick-6”, suffered their second home loss of the season after falling to No. 3 seed Walton 41-17.
Meanwhile, in 4A No. 3 seed Hapeville knocked off No. 2 seed Jefferson, who ended the regular season as the No. 6 team in the 4A “Pick-6”. Brookwood, who opened up the playoffs with a 56-7 win over Newnan, completes the 7A “Pick-6” at No. 6 and Riverdale, who defeated Central-Carrollton 49-28 in the opening round, is the new No. 6 in the 4A “Pick-6”
1. Collins Hill (11-0)
2. Milton (10-1)
3. North Cobb (10-1)
4. Mill Creek (10-1)
5. Lowndes (9-2)
6. Brookwood (9-2)
Out - Colquitt (8-3) Loss 41-17 To Walton
6A –
1. Buford (10-1)
2. Lee County (10-1)
3. Brunswick (11-0)
4. Langston Hughes (10-1)
5. Kennesaw Mountain (10-1)
6. Carrollton (10-1)
5A –
1. Ware County (9-1)
2. Cartersville (10-0)
3. Warner Robins (10-1)
4. Woodward Academy (11-0)
5. Whitewater (10-1)
6. St. Pius (9-2)
4A –
1. Carver-Columbus (10-1)
2. Benedictine (9-2)
3. Perry (10-1)
4. Marist (9-1)
5. Cedartown (9-1)
6. Riverdale (9-0-1)
Out - Jefferson (9-2) Loss 12-10 To Hapeville
3A –
1. Monroe Area (11-0)
2. Oconee County (10-1)
3. Thomson (10-0)
4. Appling County (10-1)
5. Carver-Atlanta (8-2)
6. Cedar Grove (8-3)
2A –
1. Rabun County (10-1)
2. Bleckley County (11-0)
3. Haralson (9-1)
4. Thomasville (10-1)
5. Fitzgerald (9-2)
6. Putnam County (10-0)
1A Public –
1. Macon County (10-0)
2. Metter (11-0)
3. Irwin (9-2)
4. Bowdon (10-1)
5. Brooks County (8-2)
6. Schley County (10-1)
1A Private –
1. Trinity Christian (11-0)
2. Calvary Day (11-0)
3. Fellowship Christian (10-1)
4. Prince Avenue (10-1)
5. Holy Innocents (10-1)
6. Darlington (10-1)
