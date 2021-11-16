High School Scoreboard Show Playoffs "Pick-6" Rankings

With the first round of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs completed, all but two “Pick-6” teams across all eight classifications were victorious and advanced to the round of 16. However, in 7A, No. 2 seed Colquitt, who wrapped up the regular season at No. 6 in the 7A “Pick-6”, suffered their second home loss of the season after falling to No. 3 seed Walton 41-17.

Meanwhile, in 4A No. 3 seed Hapeville knocked off No. 2 seed Jefferson, who ended the regular season as the No. 6 team in the 4A “Pick-6”. Brookwood, who opened up the playoffs with a 56-7 win over Newnan, completes the 7A “Pick-6” at No. 6 and Riverdale, who defeated Central-Carrollton 49-28 in the opening round, is the new No. 6 in the 4A “Pick-6”

1. Collins Hill (11-0)

2. Milton (10-1)

3. North Cobb (10-1)

4. Mill Creek (10-1)

5. Lowndes (9-2)

6. Brookwood (9-2)

Out - Colquitt (8-3) Loss 41-17 To Walton

6A –

1. Buford (10-1)

2. Lee County (10-1)

3. Brunswick (11-0)

4. Langston Hughes (10-1)

5. Kennesaw Mountain (10-1)

6. Carrollton (10-1)

5A –

1. Ware County (9-1)

2. Cartersville (10-0)

3. Warner Robins (10-1)

4. Woodward Academy (11-0)

5. Whitewater (10-1)

6. St. Pius (9-2)

4A –

1. Carver-Columbus (10-1)

2. Benedictine (9-2)

3. Perry (10-1)

4. Marist (9-1)

5. Cedartown (9-1)

6. Riverdale (9-0-1)

Out - Jefferson (9-2) Loss 12-10 To Hapeville

3A –

1. Monroe Area (11-0)

2. Oconee County (10-1)

3. Thomson (10-0)

4. Appling County (10-1)

5. Carver-Atlanta (8-2)

6. Cedar Grove (8-3)

2A –

1. Rabun County (10-1)

2. Bleckley County (11-0)

3. Haralson (9-1)

4. Thomasville (10-1)

5. Fitzgerald (9-2)

6. Putnam County (10-0)

1A Public –

1. Macon County (10-0)

2. Metter (11-0)

3. Irwin (9-2)

4. Bowdon (10-1)

5. Brooks County (8-2)

6. Schley County (10-1)

1A Private –

1. Trinity Christian (11-0)

2. Calvary Day (11-0)

3. Fellowship Christian (10-1)

4. Prince Avenue (10-1)

5. Holy Innocents (10-1)

6. Darlington (10-1)