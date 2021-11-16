ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 explosions rock Uganda's capital, Kampala, injuring 24

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two loud explosions rocked Uganda's capital, Kampala, early Tuesday,...

CBS News

Deadly ISIS suicide bombings target Uganda's capital city

At least three people are dead and dozens injured following suicide bombings in Uganda's capital city, Kampala, on Tuesday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the attacks, which took place near a government building and police headquarters. BBC News senior broadcast journalist Patience Atuhaire joins CBSN from Kampala with the latest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
watchers.news

Sudden eruption at Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

A sudden eruption took place at the Indonesian Krakatau volcano at around 07:13 UTC on October 26, 2021. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Orange. According to Anak Krakatau Volcano Observatory, the eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 45 mm and a maximum duration of 45 seconds.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Leave drowning migrants to die – or face prosecution, sailors warned

The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling. The RYA has advised sailors to “stand off and report” migrants rather than rescue them in face of draft laws that would prosecute them if they saved asylum seekers from drowning and brought them ashore.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her

A 37-year-old Cuban woman, who had an affair with Diego Maradona as a minor 20 years ago, accused the late Argentine idol and his entourage on Monday of violence and abuse, including rape and holding her against her will. She also claimed that Maradona had "raped" her on one occasion at their home in Havana and mentioned several other episodes of physical violence. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
PROTESTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Kampala, Uganda

Palaces, royal tombs and a national museum keep travellers to the Ugandan capital city of Kampala busy for days. There are plenty of art galleries and religious buildings dotted along many of the often rather hectic streets to explore, but, when it comes to relaxing at the end of the day, these hotels in Kampala – bookable with Culture Trip – offer the perfect antidote to the heat and noise.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to head to war front amid rebel advance

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday he would head to the war front to lead soldiers battling rebels, as the year-long conflict moves closer to the capital Addis Ababa. "Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces," Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front." Abiy's statement came as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometres (136 miles) northeast of the capital by road.
POLITICS
kxel.com

France returning 26 looted treasures back to Benin

(PARIS) — Twenty-six looted royal treasures will return to their country of origin this week after nearly 130 years of French ownership, as debate continues over repatriating artifacts. The pieces were looted following the war fought by France against the Kingdom of Dahomey, a former African kingdom situated in the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Men arrested for trying to smuggle 260 endangered turtles across India

Police in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh arrested at least three people allegedly involved in the illicit trafficking of 258 endangered turtles.In a statement, the Special Task Force (STF) said they had been working in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, which led to the arrests of Ravindra Kumar, Arman Ahmad and Saurabh Kashyap from UP’s Indiranagar.“We got a tip-off sometime last week that some traffickers are going to illegally trade the turtles from Sultanpur and bring them to Lucknow,” Deepak Singh, the deputy superintendent of police with UP STF told The Independent.The police recovered 176...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

New unrest rocks French Caribbean over Covid measures

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France. As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck. Support local journalism...
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Central European nations back Poland in migration dispute

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of three Central European countries on Tuesday expressed their solidarity with Poland in an ongoing migration crisis on its eastern border with Belarus, and urged the European Union to increase its support for the protection of the bloc's external borders. Support local journalism reporting...
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — British politicians came together Tuesday for a Mass to mourn the death of slain lawmaker David Amess, with Pope Francis sending a message calling for mourners to “combat evil with good.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
U.K.
Times Daily

Metalworkers, police clash in Spain amid inflation protest

MADRID (AP) — Metalworkers and police clashed Tuesday in Spain’s southern city of Cádiz at the end of a protest march to demand higher wages in line with the country's surging inflation rate. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PROTESTS

