Trump effect: Wyoming Republican Party votes to expel Rep. Liz Cheney from party

By Suzanne Downing
 7 days ago
The Wyoming Republican Party on Saturday voted narrowly, 31-29, to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party.

The vote comes eight months after the Alaska Republican Party did the same, voting to not only censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski, but to also ask her to leave the party. The Alaskan Republicans also voted to search for another candidate to run, and in June endorsed candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

The Alaska vote to censure Murkowski was a landslide at 77 percent in favor of the censure resolution, which was offered by House District 23 Chairman Kris Warren of Anchorage.

In Cheney’s case, this was the second vote taken against her. The first was a censure of her after her vote to impeach President Donald Trump in February. During that vote, only eight of the Wyoming GOP’s 74-member central committee opposed the resolution to censure.

Murkowski, too, voted to convict Trump during that impeachment, which occurred after Trump was no longer in office. That’s what got her in deep trouble with her base back home in Alaska. She has not attended a Republican event since that fateful March vote and can have no support from any of the Republican affiliates, including women’s clubs, which often provide lots of volunteers for candidates.

While Murkowski has just one viable opponent in Tshibaka, Cheney faces at least four Republicans who want to unseat her in the 2022 primary. One of them, attorney Harriet Hageman, has been endorsed by Trump, just as Alaskan Tshibaka has Trump’s endorsement.

Cheney has long been considered a moderate but has recently yanked the wheel of her political expression to the left, angering conservatives across the nation even more than at home in Wyoming.

Although Alaska Republicans are strongly anti-Murkowski in the polls, Alaska’s senior senator has enjoyed support from the middle and left, and she has the financial backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, a fundraising PAC that supports her incumbency.

Cheney has been U.S. representative for Wyoming since 2017.

Seventeen Republican members of Congress voted to impeach or convict President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection following the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Of those, six have been censured, and five have been rebuked by their state parties.

Kelly Tshibaka: Voters sent a message this month about government overreach, but Alaskans already get it

Earlier this month, voters across the country delivered a strong message that they are tired of government overreach and want a change in direction. In Virginia, New Jersey, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Buffalo, people showed support for parental involvement in schools and opposition to pandemic-related mandates. They also supported increased law enforcement and spoke clearly against government intrusion.
Sen. Sullivan and others file formal challenge to Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

On Wednsday, the formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act has been filed by all 50 Republican senators, including Dan Sullivan, Mike Braun, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Bill Hagerty, Roger Marshall, Mike Lee, James Lankford, Rick Scott, Marsha Blackburn, Rand Paul, Cynthia Lummis, Shelley Moore Capito, Marco Rubio, John Barrasso, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Thune, Jerry Moran, Roger Wicker, Richard Burr, Mike Rounds, John Hoeven, Pat Toomey, Tommy Tuberville, James Risch, Mike Crapo, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst, Kevin Cramer, Josh Hawley, John Boozman, Jim Inhofe, Chuck Grassley, Todd Young, John Kennedy, Ron Johnson, Ben Sasse, Steve Daines, Deb Fischer, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, Tim Scott, Bill Cassidy, Roy Blunt, Richard Shelby, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney.
Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
Alex Gimarc: Infrastructure bill and the Alaska delegation

President Biden signed the infrastructure bill on Tuesday, surrounded by gleeful Congress critters, including Alaska’s very own Congressman Don Young. While the entire Alaska delegation voted in favor of the bill, I want to focus on the pair that is up for reelection next year, Lisa Murkowski and Don Young. Both incumbents posted glowing press releases touting their support for the massive piece of legislation.
Congressman Don Young is in it to win it

Congressman Don Young filed last April to run for his 26th term in Congress. But some have asked if he is really running or if he is a lion in winter. On Nov. 15, 2021, he let Alaskans know Don Young is in it to win it. Young announced his...
Recall petition approved, group will go after Jamie Allard

Two women from Anchorage have won approval of their petition to recall Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard. The petition application is almost exactly like the ones that failed to get rid of Assembly members Meg Zaletel and Felix Rivera. It says Allard violated former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’ emergency order that banned gatherings of more than 15 people back in the summer of 2020.
Ronna McDaniel: RNC will fight the Biden vaccine mandate

Just two days after a red wave swept state and local elections across the nation, Biden released the details of his Covid vaccine mandate threatening millions of workers and small businesses. Biden couldn’t do his job, so now he wants Americans to lose theirs. The Republican National Committee is committed to fighting this egregious overreach every step of the way and has already filed a federal lawsuit to stop this unconstitutional decree.
Murkowski formally announces campaign

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski today formally announced she is a candidate for 2022. She said that this will be one of her toughest campaigns ever, alluding to the support that upstart candidate Kelly Tshibaka has from former President Donald Trump. Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted “guilty” to...
Murkowski super-PAC filed by Lottsfeldt

A political action committee to support the campaign of Sen. Lisa Murkowski was filed on Tuesday by Jim Lottsfeldt, of Lottsfeldt Strategies. Lottsfeldt is a longtime political operator in Alaska associated with mainly Democrat and Big Labor candidates. The filing for Alaskans for Lisa was made with the Internal Revenue...
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly challenges Sen. Scott Kawasaki

Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly has filed for State Senate for the newly designated district Seat P, challenging Sen. Scott Kawasaki. District P was District A under the previous political boundary plan. Matherly, who is politically popular, has won four elections in a row in Fairbanks, two for City Council and...
