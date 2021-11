Evidence that the Federal Reserve needs to tighten monetary policy continues to accumulate. First, inflation rates continue to move higher, and are likely to stay there for longer. The consumer price index has risen by 6.2% over the past 12 months, the fastest pace in 30 years. Moreover, the upward pressures on inflation are broadening and spreading to areas that are less likely to prove transitory, such as apartment and home rental costs. It’s no longer the case of a few outliers sparking inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO