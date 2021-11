After bringing glory to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Steven Gerrard is set to make his Premier League return by becoming the new manager of Aston Villa. Aston Villa sacked former manager, Dean Smith, after sustaining 5 Premier League losses in a row. Villa now turns their attention toward former Liverpool captain, PL legend, and now Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, with hopes of staying in the English Premier League. The club is currently trying to stay afloat in top-flight football—sitting at 16th at the moment—only 2 points above the relegation zone.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO