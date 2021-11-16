ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brighton loan chief Weir: Jenks up and down at Aberdeen

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton loan chief David Weir says Teddy Jenks is learning on the run during his time with Aberdeen. Weir acknowledges it's a tough experience for the prospect. He told the club's website: "The first loan is very different. Teddy...

