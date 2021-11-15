ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Continues Surge Following IPO, HeadHunter Group Rallies on Strong Earnings Report; Stocks Mixed Monday

 4 days ago

During trading Monday, 140 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 45 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.05% so far today while the Dow is up 0.13%, the Nasdaq is down 0.14%, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.49%. Stocks are mixed...

TheStreet

Live Nation Stock Jumps After Strong Earnings Report

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Report shares soared Friday, after the entertainment conglomerate swung to a profit in the third quarter and reported higher-than-expected revenue. Demand that built up during the pandemic generated ticket-price increases and more spending at live events for t-shirts, hot...
Investor's Business Daily

Dutch Bros Is Piping Hot After Strong Earnings, Guidance In First Post-IPO Report

Dutch Bros (BROS), a drive-thru coffee chain and recent IPO, reported third-quarter earnings after the close Wednesday that beat estimates, and it forecast fourth-quarter sales that were above expectations. Dutch Bros stock rose Thursday, rebounding back out of a buy zone. The Oregon-based company reported just weeks after its debut,...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops As Higher Inflation Hits Stocks; Rivian IPO Revs Up In Its Debut

Stocks fell near session lows Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200 points amid inflation fears. At around 1:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq sank more than 1.1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 1.1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Tuesday.
Investor's Business Daily

Indexes Bounce As Rivian Extends Rally, EV Stocks, Small Caps Climb

The stock market rebounded Thursday morning as EV stocks helped lure back buyers. Rivian (RIVN) extended its outstanding IPO rally from Wednesday's launch, but Walt Disney (DIS) dragged the Dow lower. The Nasdaq bounced 0.7%, paring a portion of its two-day, 2.3% slide. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow...
TheStreet

Trade Desk Stock Explodes Higher on Strong Earnings Report

Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Trade Desk, Inc. Class A Report shares skyrocketed Monday, after the ad technology company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Net income totaled $59.4 million, or 12 cents a share, up from $41.2 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings...
FXStreet.com

Strong NFP report sends stocks into rally mode

A rebound in US job creation has spurred new gains for stock markets, pushing the FTSE 100 back above 7300 and leading to new record highs in the US. A long-awaited solid NFP reading has provided a boost for stock markets, pushing US indices to new record highs across the board. Coupled with the ‘steady as she goes’ mandate from the Fed earlier in the week, enthusiasm for stocks has returned once again, with European markets also gaining in the final session of the week. US indices in particular have enjoyed a strong period, and while the final weeks of the year usually see further gains there is some concern that a lot of good news is being priced in at these levels. Earnings season has delivered plenty of good news too, with corporate America showing that the recovery remains strong, while profitability is improving as well. But questions should perhaps now be asked about what, aside from sheer bullish momentum, can keep us moving higher from here.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Continues to Flounder Despite Strong Retail Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's sluggish trading into the afternoon, down 92 points midday. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), however, are quietly higher, as investors weigh strong earnings reports from retailers against ongoing inflation concerns. Initial jobless claims for last week fell...
NBC Philadelphia

Nvidia Approaches $800 Billion Market Cap Following Strong Earnings Report

Nvidia shares briefly rose more than 11% Thursday after the company beat earnings and sales expectations for the third quarter. As of market close, Nvidia's stock was up more than 144% year to date. Jim Cramer said it's slated to be the next trillion-dollar company on CNBC's "Squawk on the...
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday as Staples Gain, Discretionary Group Slips

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) slipped 0.2%. In company news, Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares climbed more than 14% after activist investors Mantle Ridge disclosed a 5.7% equity stake...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rivian Shares Climb in Post-IPO Rally

Rivian's stock closed up more than 15% on Tuesday, as demand for shares continued in its post-IPO rally. It's a sign that investors are still bullish on the Tesla rival backed by Amazon and Ford. Rivian shares continued to rally less than a week after the company went public in...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Down 13% After Hours Following Mixed Q3 Earnings Report

Coinbase’s stock plummeted during extended trading on Tuesday following the release of the company’s third-quarter earnings report. Data from the Nasdaq shows that COIN is down by 13.24% after hours, with the pre-market dump bringing the stock down to $310.58. Coinbase’s stock plummeted below $221 in July but embarked on...
investing.com

Rivian Stock Surges in Closely Watched IPO

Investing.com — Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN ) made a strong start to life as a public company on Wednesday, with its shares soaring on its debut. In what is one of the largest IPOs ever, the American electric vehicle company priced its offering at $78, which was above the anticipated $72 to $74 range. However, the stock's first trade was at $106.75, almost 37% above the IPO price. At the opening price, it's market value was greater than that of Ford (NYSE: F ) and General Motors (NYSE: GM ).
investorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks Rise Friday as Techs, Industrials Lead Rebound

US stocks rallied Friday, regaining most of the ground lost midweek as buyers shrugged off rising inflation, stretched supply chains, and a new COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 4,682.85, just 0.4% below Monday's record close and down 0.3% on the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 36,100.31, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1% to 15,860.96.
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Evergrande Group Shares Surge Following Report It Has Paid Some Bondholders

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday. Shares of China Evergrande Group listed in Hong Kong jumped more than 6% following a report from Chinese media outlet Cailianshe that several bondholders received coupon payments from the debt-ridden developer. Employment in Australia fell unexpectedly by 46,300 in October, seasonally adjusted estimates from...
