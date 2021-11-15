Rivian Continues Surge Following IPO, HeadHunter Group Rallies on Strong Earnings Report; Stocks Mixed Monday

A rebound in US job creation has spurred new gains for stock markets, pushing the FTSE 100 back above 7300 and leading to new record highs in the US. A long-awaited solid NFP reading has provided a boost for stock markets, pushing US indices to new record highs across the board. Coupled with the ‘steady as she goes’ mandate from the Fed earlier in the week, enthusiasm for stocks has returned once again, with European markets also gaining in the final session of the week. US indices in particular have enjoyed a strong period, and while the final weeks of the year usually see further gains there is some concern that a lot of good news is being priced in at these levels. Earnings season has delivered plenty of good news too, with corporate America showing that the recovery remains strong, while profitability is improving as well. But questions should perhaps now be asked about what, aside from sheer bullish momentum, can keep us moving higher from here.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO