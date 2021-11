Apple revealed iOS 15 back in June, during its opening WWDC21 keynote. This release was then made available to the public in September, after months of beta testing. One of the new features that it brings is Hide My Email. It’s an exclusive feature for iCloud+ subscribers using the latest Apple OS. Hide My Email allows users to create random aliases that forward mail to their original iCloud email address, allowing you to avoid forwarding your main id for random activities. It’s a great privacy feature that makes avoiding spammy websites and people easier, but it may be a little difficult to find if you didn’t really know if the feature existed or where it exists. So, here’s how to use Hide My Email on iOS 15.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO