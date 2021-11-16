How to become a pro gamer with simple tools.

Happy Saturday, friends, and welcome once again to Whatcha Been Playing? Each and every Saturday I roll in here with three paragraphs, bleary eyes, and the promise of the weekend ahead. And while the number of these articles is long into three-figures, (without a single Saturday missed), it really warms my heart that you’re still showing out. Not just for the site, or for me, but for the community. Thanks a lot, folks. I hope that your week has been a good one and that this morning finds you well.

