Video Games

How to become a pro gamer with simple tools.

By SheriFrazier
Destructoid
 7 days ago

To turn into an expert gamer, start by observing a game that you dominate at and focus on rehearsing day by day to sharpen your abilities. What amount of time does it require to turn into an ace gamer?. Assuming you need to make six figures by playing computer...

www.destructoid.com

techgig.com

Tips to become a pro video game developer!

In order to become a professional video game developer in 2021, you must take several critical actions. Video game sales have increased by more than 20% after the COVID-19 outbreak. Consumers turn to video games on the web, mobile devices, and consoles to keep themselves engaged during the pandemic. You...
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

How the Black Girl Gamers Community Became a Lifeline

In October 2015, Lopez started Black Girl Gamers, a Twitch channel that has since become an online safe space and platform for heightening the visibility of Black women in gaming. BGG currently has more than 7,000 members in its Facebook group and some 35,000 followers on Twitch. The group runs IRL events and creates online content to support diversity in the gaming industry. What started as a small Facebook page with four community managers has evolved into a dedicated and growing Twitch channel with 184 team members. The organization now offers events, workshops, consulting, mentorship opportunities, and a talent agency to represent streamers. Most recently, the group partnered with Facebook Reality Labs to offer members a three-month mentorship program for commercial roles in augmented and virtual reality.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Mishaps in the preview text of choice-based adventure games

Everyone loves a good choice-based game. They’re simple, but often very effective in allowing us to interact with the game’s world in a more substantial way. Of course, they also present a pretty difficult design challenge, because writers have to make sure the players know what they’re getting themselves into with just a few words, often known as the preview text.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

We’re once again entering a pretty hot week for the Nintendo eShop, as a few big names are entering the fray. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are probably the biggest titles on the docket, but the pair is joined by several others. Riot Games is making a huge blitz[crank],...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Games#Gamer#Team Liquid#Community#Cyberathletics Com
Destructoid

Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge pushed further back into 2022

Sounds like Halo will be a single-player campaign until at least next May. With the shadowdrop of Halo Infinite multiplayer and its campaign on the horizon, there’s a pretty big chunk of Halo to play on the way. It sounds like those holding out for Halo Infinite campaign co-op will be waiting a little while, though.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut gets physical copy, Collector’s Edition

With all these games getting remastered and rereleased these days, you’d think I’d be tired of it by now. However, there is one exception to this. Disco Elysium is truly one of my favorite games of the last few years, if not of all time, so I was over the moon to hear we were getting yet another version of the game, it being a physical copy this time around.
RETAIL
Destructoid

Another obscurity, Taito’s Raimais, joins the Arcade Archives

Hamster returns to the back catalogue of Taito for this week’s Arcade Archives entry. But we aren’t looking at Chase H.Q., Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, or even the adorable Typhoon Gal. No, this week’s obscurity is the maze-chasing title Raimais. You can check out the action in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber Nintendo Players.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Blizzard is at an impasse

No one likes coming to terms with the fact that many of our heroes are monsters, but hey, here we are. Turns out one of the most beloved game studios of all time — so beloved, in fact, that they have their own convention every year — is home to some bad people. If only the women working there had been trying to tell us this for years, maybe this all could have been avoided.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

DoDonPachi Resurrection returns on Nintendo Switch next week

One of the most popular, most enduring franchises in the shmup genre is preparing to make a comeback next week, as publisher Live Wire has announced that DoDonPachi Resurrection will blast off, November 25, on Nintendo Switch. Originally hitting Japanese arcades in 2008, DoDonPachi Resurrection, (or DoDonPachi Daifukkatsu), is the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to repair tools & weapons in Valheim

Repairing tools in Valheim is a pretty easy task, but only if you have a workbench. Here’s a rundown of how to repair items and weapons in Valheim. As you traverse the icy fjords and treacherous forests of Iron Gate Studio’s survival title, Valheim, you’re likely to encounter some fearsome creatures along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?

Happy Saturday, friends, and welcome once again to Whatcha Been Playing? Each and every Saturday I roll in here with three paragraphs, bleary eyes, and the promise of the weekend ahead. And while the number of these articles is long into three-figures, (without a single Saturday missed), it really warms my heart that you’re still showing out. Not just for the site, or for me, but for the community. Thanks a lot, folks. I hope that your week has been a good one and that this morning finds you well.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Here’s a big rundown of the Halo Infinite Tenrai event (Update)

[Update: 343 has confirmed that the Halo Infinite Tenrai event will start at 10AM PT on November 23, 2021.]. The Halo Infinite Tenrai event is nearly here, and it’s the first big thing that 343 Industries is doing for the game to kick off the multiplayer component. Here’s everything we know.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Store listing suggests Mass Effect Legendary Edition headed to Xbox Game Pass

Whispers that came over the information superhighway this weekend suggest that Electronic Arts’ excellent RPG trilogy Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could be headed to Xbox Game Pass, following a hastily removed Xbox Store listing. First spotted by Polish website XGP, a new listing for the sci-fi space opera appeared on...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Lexulous, A Game That Feeds the Intellectual Minds

Lexulous is an online word puzzle game that can be played in both single-player and multiplayer mode. I am playing this for a few months and this is one of the high-speed sites I have ever experienced. It can be played on any device, you can play it on the Lexulous App though I prefer to play it on their website and it hardly gives me any trouble.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The full list of tiers and rewards for the Halo Infinite Tenrai event

The first Halo Infinite event is now live, and all of the details therein have been fully revealed. The first round is going to run from today through November 29, at which point it’ll go on ice until January. You can find the full schedule here, but for now, let’s dig into the Halo Infinite Tenrai rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

These lifelike faces in Unreal 5 are freaking people out

Gaming technology has been on the cusp of complete photorealism for years, but things seem to have taken a turn recently with Unreal Engine 5. I feel like every day now I’m seeing something from a game engine that is indistinguishable from real life. At first it was just Forza Horizon 5 screenshots, which didn’t freak me out as much, but now that we’re seeing an increased number of rendered human faces that are so lifelike, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not anymore.
VIDEO GAMES

