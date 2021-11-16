Denver City Council chamber to be named for late Councilwoman Cathy Reynolds

The Irvine City Council has chosen Oliver Chi as its new City Manager, approving him at its November 9 meeting. His contract begins Friday, December 24. “As a City Council, we went through an extensive recruitment and interview process that included input from the community,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “Oliver Chi has the leadership and executive management skills to effectively implement the policies we set as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the City. Oliver’s experience and approach will allow for him to have an immediate impact on our City, as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and continue to be a world-class City well into the future.”

