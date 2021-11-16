ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Denver City Council chamber to be named for late Councilwoman Cathy Reynolds

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

The late Cathy Reynolds, the first woman elected to the Denver City Council and the longest-serving member in the body’s history, will now be memorialized at...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
richmondconfidential.org

Richmond city manager gets big payout to move on, agreement shows

Less than two years after being named Richmond city manager, Laura Snideman will leave the position with more than $300,000 in severance and other payments, according to a separation agreement that Mayor Tom Butt shared publicly on Tuesday night. The City Council approved Snideman’s termination during a closed session earlier...
RICHMOND, CA
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council Briefs

Ocean City Council members met during a regular scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 15 and discussed the following items:. After two successful years, Marlin Fest could move to the inlet parking lot beach. The event was previously held at the Third Street Park, but because of renovations that are expected...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to override Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a mixed-use development around Church at Wieuca in Buckhead. Greenstone Properties, the developer behind the Parkway 400 and 14th + Spring projects, plans to build a 300 unit apartment building, 38 townhomes, and a 440,000-square-foot office building. The sanctuary of the […] The post City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
denverite.com

The fate of flavored tobacco products in Denver is now in the hands of city council

Flavored tobacco products could disappear from store shelves in Denver after a bill banning their sale moved forward to the full Denver City Council for consideration Wednesday. After a nearly two-hour meeting, the council’s safety committee voted unanimously to forward the bill, after lawmakers postponed it two previous times to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver City Council
Nancy on Norwalk

Livingston elected Council President; Dixon named City Clerk

NORWALK, Conn. — The 2021-2022 Common Council kicked off its term with more division than has been seen for years: an 8-7 vote for Council President. Tom Livingston (D-District E) prevailed over Greg Burnett (D-At Large). The Council meeting also featured Irene Dixon’s appointment as City Clerk, and Mario Coppola...
NORWALK, CT
cityandstateny.com

Gale Brewer is late to the City Council speaker race. Is she worth the wait?

Gale Brewer is running for City Council speaker at her own leisurely pace. In the summer and early fall months during which other candidates for speaker were cozying up to and pitching likely new council members, labor leaders and other power brokers, Brewer was openly mulling a run but not quite committing to it. She’s unsure when asked to pinpoint when she officially decided to run. “It was when I started meeting with people some weeks ago, maybe a month ago,” said Brewer, the outgoing Manhattan borough president and former City Council member.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
klfdradio.com

Litchfield City Council Meeting

Shelly Eldridge from Ehlers & Associates spoke to the Litchfield City Council last night about future financing options as the City tries to accomplish projects in its capital improvement plan. Eldridge says the City needs to look at its existing debt, capital improvement plan, tax base growth, future operating expenses,...
LITCHFIELD, MN
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Names Charlie Dissell as Interim City Manager

The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday evening, where Mayor Pam Pepper read a statement regarding asking IMU Board members to resign. Find the full statement from Mayor Pepper below. The council named Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell as Interim City Manager, appointed Jackie Rafferty as...
INDIANOLA, IA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown City Councilwoman Says ARPA, General Budget Should Be Separate

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown City Councilwoman is continuing to express concerns about Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2022 executive budget as the Dec. 1 deadline approaches. Councilwoman Kim Ecklund, who is the Finance Committee chair, addressed her colleagues during a Work Session meeting Monday evening. She says that she’s hesitant of...
JAMESTOWN, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

City Council to consider adding Vera Clemente’s name to Roberto Clemente Drive, naming new park after Frankie Pace

City Council is set to consider new ways to honor two local icons of philanthropy and activism: Vera Clemente and Frankie Pace. On council’s agenda this week is a resolution to rename Roberto Clemente Drive in Oakland to include Vera Clemente’s name, as well as a proposal to honor Pace by placing her name and story on a newly created park that will help connect the Hill District to Downtown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
HeySoCal

Irvine City Council names Oliver Chi as new City Manager

The Irvine City Council has chosen Oliver Chi as its new City Manager, approving him at its November 9 meeting. His contract begins Friday, December 24. “As a City Council, we went through an extensive recruitment and interview process that included input from the community,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “Oliver Chi has the leadership and executive management skills to effectively implement the policies we set as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the City. Oliver’s experience and approach will allow for him to have an immediate impact on our City, as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and continue to be a world-class City well into the future.”
IRVINE, CA
kkoh.com

Reno City Council Votes in Favor of a Name Change For Center Street

The Reno City Council has voted in support of changing the name of part of Center Street to University Way. It’s the area of North Center Street between the Truckee River in Downtown Reno and the UNR entrance on Ninth Street. Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus was the lone “no” vote.
RENO, NV
Riverside Press Enterprise

Cindy Gagliano Warren named to Murrieta City Council

The Murrieta City Council has appointed a new member: Cindy Gagliano Warren. The council’s District 5 seat opened after Murrieta Mayor Scott Vinton announced his resignation beginning in December because he is moving out of the state. The council interviewed five applicants Monday, Nov. 8, and appointed Warren. The other...
MURRIETA, CA
redmondspokesman.com

Redmond city councilor resigns

Councilor Jon Bullock has resigned from the Redmond City Council, citing increased obligations with another board. In a letter to the city council and public Tuesday, Bullock said he has been asked to take on a larger responsibility in his role on the Southern Oregon University Board of Trustees and can no longer balance his obligations to the university and the city.
REDMOND, OR
Westword

Denver City Council Digs Into More Mushroom Decriminalization

Two and a half years after voters made Denver the first city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, Denver City Council has started discussing ways to further decriminalize the fungi. "I'm really excited about how Denver was the leader in our nation," Councilman Chris Hinds said during a November 9 Denver City...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy