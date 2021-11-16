ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets’ MPJ had been playing with back pain whole season, says Austin Rivers

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Of all the injuries that have wreaked havoc on Denver’s early-season rotations, none has drawn as much concern as Michael Porter Jr.’s back, which has kept him out...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Malcolm Brogdon to Play Wednesday Against Nuggets

Tony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1458594050353811461. Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of Sunday’s 94-91 win over the Sacramento Kings. A crucial part of the Pacers’ rotation, Brogdon has played six games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Last playing in a Nov. 3 111-98 win over the New York Knicks, Brogdon scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording eight rebounds and seven assists. Last season, Brogdon was second in usage, only behind Caris LeVert, with a 25.
NBA
Gazette

Monte Morris on the mend after knee pain slowed Denver Nuggets point guard's start to season

There’s not a lot of positive health news coming out of the Denver Nuggets these days, but Monte Morris says he’s feeling better and better as the season progresses. Morris is one of just five Nuggets to play in all 14 of the team's games. Aaron Gordon is the only other starter who can say the same, and the Nuggets will again be shorthanded when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Wednesday. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) and Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) will join Jamal Murray, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, in street clothes Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone said Will Barton III was “heading toward probable” late Wednesday morning, but the team listed the veteran wing and second-leading scorer as doubtful with low back pain later in the afternoon. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future” without an official diagnosis available.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Austin Rivers
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers coming off Nuggets' bench Thursday night

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is playing with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Will Barton is making his return to the court following a brief absence due to a back ailment. He's also back in the starting lineup. As such, Rivers will now revert to his usual role as a 6th-man option off the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Austin Rivers starting on Friday in place of injured Nikola Jokic (wrist)

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rivers will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined with a wrist injury. Our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Bulls. Rivers' Friday projection includes 5.7 points, 1.7...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Denver receives painful blow with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s injury

The Denver Nuggets are already not doing too well on the injury report list. They’ve been missing the services of star guard Jamal Murray due to an ACL tear, and players have gone in and out of the rotation. This latest injury update on Nikola Jokic after missing their loss to the Bulls, though, can prove to be the dagger to this team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Back Pain#Dallas#Mpj
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green starting for Nuggets on Sunday; Austin Rivers to bench

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will start Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Green has been coming off the bench lately, but that will change Sunday night. Nikola Jokic is out again, and while Austin Rivers earned the start last time, that won't be the case against Deandre Ayton. It'll be Green who gets the nod, and Rivers will revert to a bench role.
NBA
lamarledger.com

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. has nerve issue that could jeopardize season, sources say

PHOENIX – Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a nerve issue in his back that could jeopardize his season, league sources told The Denver Post. The Nuggets have been vague about specifics of the injury and when Porter might be expected back. They have given him a timeline of a week to show improvements before considering other treatment options. Another back surgery is a possibility, sources said.
NBA
rockydailynews.com

DENVER NUGGETS: Suns win 12th straight with ease, roll past Nuggets 126-97

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns rolled up 48 points in just the first quarter with a smorgasbord of 3-pointers, dunks and mid-range jumpers that buried the Denver Nuggets. Cam Johnson admits it was pretty impressive. He still believes the Suns can do better. “I think we can get to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy