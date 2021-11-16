Barclays Upgrades CoreSite Realty (COR) to Equalweight

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tudor Pickering initiates coverage on Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Loop Capital analyst Rick Peterson downgraded GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE: FMX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
HSBC analyst Helen Fang upgraded 21Vianet (NASDAQ: VNET) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $17.40. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on 21Vianet click here. For more ratings news on 21Vianet click here. Shares of 21Vianet closed at $13.08 yesterday.
Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit downgraded Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays analyst Christine Cho initiates coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Equalweight rating and $316.00 price target on American Tower (NYSE: AMT) after announcing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $370.00 (from $255.00). The analyst comments "Ever since the COVID crisis hit,...
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) agrees to acquire the data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) for $10.1B, including assumption of debt, a move that will expand AMT's mobile edge compute business in advance of the proliferation of 5G low-latency applications. American Tower (AMT) will pay $170 in cash per CoreSite (COR) share....
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain upgraded Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $17, up from $13, implying a 1.4% upside. The analyst says the Douglas Elliman spinoff will unlock value. Jain said while the business is ultimately cyclical, it is unlikely that the...
Jefferies analyst Biren Amin upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0